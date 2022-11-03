Was Marcus Brady the Scapegoat for Colts Offense?

The Indianapolis Colts rank 30th in points-per game in the NFL this season. Former starting quarterback Matt Ryan was benched last week and Sam Ehlinger made his first NFL start.

The offense looked better at times, but still faltered in a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

On Tuesday offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired, and head coach Frank Reich was asked if Brady was being scapegoated for the overall struggles of the Colts offense.

"That’s really unfortunate," said Reich when told the water-cooler chatter was Brady is being used as a scapegoat. "It’s really unfortunate. I understand that, and so that should fall on me."

"That’s not Marcus. He’s not being scapegoated, but I understand how that perception is. I have to own that, but I can tell you it’s a collaborative effort. Marcus obviously plays a role. We all work together, we’re all responsible for the work that we do. Marcus did a good job."

"Ultimately, I made a decision I thought was best for the team."

When asked about the timing of the move, Reich said he was looking for a better fit.

“I just think – looking for certain dynamics," said Reich. "Sometimes if there is a player on a team and he is a good player, but there’s not the right chemistry or something just is not gelling the way you thought it would gel and that player goes to another team, and he succeeds wildly. Why is that?"

"They just fit better on another team and sometimes I think that happens in coaching."

"I’m thankful we have a really good staff and just had envisioned certain dynamics that we were looking for in the building, in the room, on the field. That’s why we made the decisions we made."

"But I expect Marcus is going to have great success."

With Brady gone the Colts are short a member of their coaching staff. Reich expects to pick up Brady's duties for the rest of the season.

"I’m not naming an interim coordinator," said Reich. "I’ll handle those duties, I’m the play-caller. Ultimately, the offense falls on my shoulders. It’s a collaborative effort for sure, but myself and the coordinator always are essential to that game-planning process."

"Play calling is obviously my deal and the first 15 (plays) is my deal."

"So, those things fall on me."

His quarterback has been benched. His coordinator has been fired. If things don't turn around quickly for the 3-4-1 Colts, the axe may be the next thing to fall on Reich.