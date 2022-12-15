Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Do Matt Ryan, Jeff Saturday Return in 2023?

Andrew Moore and Drake Wally discuss if the Indianapolis Colts will bring back Matt Ryan and Jeff Saturday next season and preview the Colts' matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Indianapolis Colts have returned from the bye week with their eyes set on the final four games of the 2022 season.

While the Colts (4-8-1) get set to take on the Minnesota Vikings (10-3), many Colts fans have already turned their attention towards the 2023 season. With questions surrounding many aspects of the team's future, the two biggest question marks for the Colts include the head coach and quarterback. Will Matt Ryan and Jeff Saturday return in 2023, or will the Colts go in a different direction?

The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast was back this week to discuss these topics. Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Drake Wally serve as your experts on all things Colts. The guys will break down each Colts matchup throughout the rest of the season and react to any breaking news coming out of West 56th Street. Check out the latest episode below:

Andrew and Drake first dissect the chances Ryan will be back with the Colts in 2023. While Ryan is under contract for next season, the 2022 season has been a rocky one for the veteran quarterback, who may consider retirement. The guys lay out the options and what they think happens next season.

After discussing Ryan, Andrew and Drake dive into the probability of Saturday returning as the Colts' head coach for 2023 and beyond. Saturday has expressed his desire to continue coaching and wants to be considered for the full-time job. The guys give their opinions on if he has done enough to be considered for the job and Saturday's chances of securing the position.

Finally, the guys dive into the matchup ahead this weekend as the Colts head north to take on the Vikings. The Vikings can clinch the NFC North title with a win, while the Colts are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Andrew and Drake reveal what the Colts must do to upset the Vikings and give their predictions on who comes out on top.

Make sure to subscribe to the Horseshoe Huddle YouTube channel and hit the bell so you are notified whenever Andrew and Drake go live. The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast is built for Colts fans to join in on the conversation and enjoy expert analysis regarding their favorite team. Join us live on the next episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.