Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17.

After an abysmal showing in the first half, Matt Ryan and the offense were able to move the ball and generate offense in the second half.

They eventually came up short when the Steelers took over on downs at their own 27 after holding the Colts on a fourth and three.

Ryan was visibly frustrated as he recalled the sequence at the end of the game.

"Had the run on second down," said Ryan. "I thought I was maybe a little bit closer than where they spotted it, but that's neither here nor there."

"That's just how it goes with the new rules on how you go forward."

Ryan should be familiar with the new rules. He had a touchdown called back last season when he appeared to dive head first into the endzone, only for the officials to mark him down at the one. A subsequent unsportsmanlike penalty for taunting after the score brought the ball back to the 16.

"I don't mind the call going with some tempo trying to get that first." said Ryan. "Then probably bang a timeout after getting that first."

"We didn't get it, then have to take the timeout. Then the fourth-down call, credit to them. They did a good job of jumping inside and breaking routes."

"It's disappointing. It really is."

"I think the effort is good, but our execution just hasn't been good enough."

Any chance the Colts had at the playoffs may not be mathematically gone, but for all intents and purposes are gone. The Colts are 2.5-games behind the New York Jets for the seventh and final playoff spot with just five games to play.

At 4-7-1 the Colts currently have the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the worst 4-8 team currently picks fifth according to Tankathon.

Some big changes occurred to this team in November, and it looks like some more big changes including a high draft pick will be in order during the offseason.