Skip to main content

Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan recalls the final series of the game and was left visibly frustrated after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17.

After an abysmal showing in the first half, Matt Ryan and the offense were able to move the ball and generate offense in the second half.

They eventually came up short when the Steelers took over on downs at their own 27 after holding the Colts on a fourth and three.

Ryan was visibly frustrated as he recalled the sequence at the end of the game.

"Had the run on second down," said Ryan. "I thought I was maybe a little bit closer than where they spotted it, but that's neither here nor there."

"That's just how it goes with the new rules on how you go forward."

Ryan should be familiar with the new rules. He had a touchdown called back last season when he appeared to dive head first into the endzone, only for the officials to mark him down at the one. A subsequent unsportsmanlike penalty for taunting after the score brought the ball back to the 16.

"I don't mind the call going with some tempo trying to get that first." said Ryan. "Then probably bang a timeout after getting that first."

"We didn't get it, then have to take the timeout. Then the fourth-down call, credit to them. They did a good job of jumping inside and breaking routes."

"It's disappointing. It really is."

"I think the effort is good, but our execution just hasn't been good enough."

Any chance the Colts had at the playoffs may not be mathematically gone, but for all intents and purposes are gone. The Colts are 2.5-games behind the New York Jets for the seventh and final playoff spot with just five games to play. 

At 4-7-1 the Colts currently have the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the worst 4-8 team currently picks fifth according to Tankathon.

Some big changes occurred to this team in November, and it looks like some more big changes including a high draft pick will be in order during the offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Nov 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Playoff Hopes Vanishing After Loss to Steelers

By Jake Arthur
Nov 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles the ball on the handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Fumble Their Way to Loss vs. Steelers

By Jake Arthur
Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs with the ball in the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Colts, Steelers Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field.
Game Day

Colts Can Redirect Embarrassing Streak Against Steelers Monday

By Drake Wally
Matt Ryan vs Eagles Armond Feffer IndyStar USA TODAY NETWORK
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Steelers Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) draws back to pass Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Matt Ryan's Highs, Kenny Pickett's Lows Key to Colts' Victory

By Andrew Moore
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 24 to 17.
News

Colts Downgrade 3 Players Ahead of Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) and during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Colts, Steelers Injury Report: None Out, 4 Starters Questionable

By Jake Arthur