The Indianapolis Colts made a wise decision this year by re-signing star pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. to a three-year/$70 million contract ($41 million guaranteed), per SpoTrac. This type of money was long overdue for Pittman.
After finishing 2023, Pittman had played with seven different quarterbacks through his first four seasons. Despite the carousel at field general, he's put up 336 catches for 3,662 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Also, he's continued to improve, with 2023 being a career campaign for Pittman. The USC product put up 109 catches for 1,152 receiving yards on 156 targets, which were all career milestones.
Recently, Pittman joined The Trenches Show hosted by teammates Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed. While on the show, he discussed everything from Anthony Richardson to the coaching staff and Shane Steichen's leadership.
A few intriguing subjects were covered, with one being what Pittman thinks it means to be a "wide receiver one." Pittman's answer comes from experience being a team's top option in the passing game.
"Somebody that produces no matter what circumstance. Whether you have the same quarterback for five years or every single year they still put up consistent numbers."
While Pittman was giving his perspective, he unknowingly described himself with the Colts. Pittman has been the model of consistency for Indianapolis, even through three separate coaches at the helm from his rookie year to now. Another area that Franklin touched on was how Pittman felt to be named with some of Indianapolis' greatest pass-catchers in franchise history, like Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and T.Y. Hilton. Pittman, as expected, had nothing but humbleness and gratitude on the matter.
"Yea, I mean like I don’t really feel pressure from it. But, like, I’m definitely not with those guys yet. I mean, I still have so much more left to prove I mean like, all those guys are Hall of Fame level guys. I still got a lot of years to put in."
Pittman continued by saying:
"But, just being mentioned in that group is great because all those had tremendous success and went on to play for a long time."
What is a massive asset for Pittman is that one of those names is his receiving coach. Wayne has done a solid job thus far in his short time giving the pass-catchers for Indianapolis the help they need to take their performances to the next level as weapons for Richardson.
Pittman is heading into a huge season for his legacy in the NFL. Now, the Colts have added rookie Adonai Mitchell to the mix with Pittman, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. This is a receiving corps that Richardson and Steichen can use to put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. We'll see if Pittman can continue setting career-type numbers in 2024.
