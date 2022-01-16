Multiple Colts Being Sought for Roles Across NFL

Teams across the NFL are looking toward the Colts to fill some of their vacancies.

The Indianapolis Colts' season didn't end how they planned after putting together some solid performances that built high expectations.

The rest of the NFL took notice of the Colts, and as a result, have some of their personnel in mind to fill some of their own vacant positions.

According to reports, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach), running backs coach Scottie Montgomery (Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator), wide receivers coach Mike Groh (Panthers offensive coordinator), assistant general manager Ed Dodds (Bears general manager), and director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Bears general manager) have all been requested for interviews.

Eberflus' defense finished 16th overall (343.2 YPG) in 2021 but was ninth in scoring (21.5 PPG) and had the second-most takeaways (33) in the NFL.

As for the offensive side of the ball, Montgomery and Groh coached a couple of second-year players to star performances in running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Taylor was named a unanimous First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler after leading the league in rushing (1,811 yards) while Pittman had the Colts' first 1,000-yard receiving season (1,082 yards) since 2018.

It's also unsurprising to see Dodds and Brown continue to receive interest from other teams after the draft hauls that general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts have put together since 2017. Including players the group has drafted or signed as undrafted free agents, they account for nearly 20 Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

This is the second offseason in a row that the Colts' organization may get purged due to their rising arrow, as they lost several former assistant coaches to promotions from other teams in 2021.

