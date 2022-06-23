Skip to main content

Arch You Glad? Peyton Manning's Nephew Makes College Commitment

Another Manning quarterback is in the fold at the collegiate level. What comes next for the historic name at the most important position in all of sports?

The next great Manning has landed on his next stop in his football journey. 

Arch Manning, the nephew of Indianapolis Colts' Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and New York Giants' Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, announced his commitment to the University of Texas Thursday, sending shockwaves across social media with one single tweet. 

Manning is currently the No. 1 recruit and a 5-star quarterback in the Class of 2023 and was a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, much like his uncles and father, Cooper, once were. 

Arch Manning committed to Texas over suitors that included Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia.

The youngest Manning aims to reach heights his grandfather, Archie Manning, and uncles reached as quarterbacks at the professional level, as both Peyton and Eli were No. 1 overall picks. Landing with Texas is a good starting point for Arch, who will work with offensive guru Steve Sarkisian, who has helped develop the likes of Matt Leinart, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa during his career, as well as high draft pick Jake Locker during his time with the Washington Huskies. 

There's a good chance come the 2026 NFL Draft that Arch Manning is a hot topic for the No. 1 overall pick. Could he be in play for Indianapolis Colts' GM Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay? 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Knowing the bloodlines and the talents the young kid already has, he'll certainly be on their radar at a time where hopefully they're transitioning from the Matt Ryan era into the future. Having already drafted one Texas signal caller in recent years, could another be on the horizon?

Another Manning in blue and white sure would be sweet.

Have thoughts on Arch Manning committing to Texas, continuing the long, rich quarterback history of the Manning family? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts
News

Where is Matt Ryan Most Accurate?

By HH Staff3 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) watches during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Previewing Colts’ QB Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew Moore6 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a touchdown by Taylor during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Two Colts Offensive Stars Land in First Round of 2020 NFL Re-Draft

By Jake Arthur7 hours ago
USATSI_17298996
Film

Film Room: Could Ashton Dulin Break Out in 2022?

By Zach Hicks20 hours ago
Oct 8, 2006 East Rutherford, NJ, USA : Fox analyst Tony Siragusa prior to a game between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
News

Report: Former Colts Fan Favorite Tony Siragusa Passes Away at 55

By Jake Arthur20 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) watches during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Involved in 6 of SI's 100 NFL Predictions for 2022

By Jake Arthur22 hours ago
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts Mini-Camp
News

Colts Most Disappointing Player in 2022?

By HH StaffJun 22, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) runs the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Film

Film Room: Can Michael Pittman Jr Build Upon his Breakout 2021 Season?

By Zach HicksJun 21, 2022