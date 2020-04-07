AllColts
New Colts Jersey Numbers Unveiled With Three Switches For Returnees

INDIANAPOLIS — Those jersey numbers sure can mean a lot.

The Indianapolis Colts took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce new jersey numbers, including three changes for returnees. As the old saying goes, please make a note of it.

Defensive end Justin Houston gave his No. 99 to new defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who had that number with the San Francisco 49ers. Houston will now wear No. 50, which used to belong to 2019 leading-tacker linebacker Anthony Walker, who will switch to No. 54.

Second-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will now wear No. 26 after spending his rookie season in No. 34. That No. 26 used to belong to safety Clayton Geathers, who became a free agent.

Back to the new additions, quarterback Philip Rivers will keep the No. 17 he wore with the Chargers for 16 seasons. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes will take No. 27. He was No. 29 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie will keep the No. 38 he had with Oakland and Cleveland. And defensive tackle Sheldon Day, an Indianapolis native, will don No. 91. He wore No. 96 with San Francisco.

