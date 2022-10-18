Skip to main content

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that they have signed wide receiver De'Michael Harris to the practice squad.

Harris is a familiar face in Indianapolis as he played in nine games for the Colts across the 2020 and 2021 seasons. 

His best season with Indianapolis came in 2020 when he had 10 catches for 79 yards. He was used some in a slash role; he also had six rushes for 48 yards. 

Harris was originally signed as an undrafted free agent from Southern Miss. He was listed as a wide receiver for the Golden Eagles, but he had more rushes (113) than receptions (34) in 2019, his final season in Hattiesburg. 

He also returned kickoffs for Southern Miss. He averaged 28.2-yards per return with a touchdown in 2019.

The Colts are next in action on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis is 3-1 since their 0-1-1 start to the season and have a chance to take over first place in the AFC South with a win in Tennessee on Sunday.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the offensive line are coming off their best game in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Coming into the game, Ryan had been sacked 21 times in five games, but he wasn't sacked in 58-pass attempts against the Jaguars. 

It's no coincidence that Ryan had his best game (42 of 58 passing, 389 yards, three touchdowns) when his protection was the best he's had as a Colt.

It's unlikely that Harris will be catching passes from Ryan in the near future, but he's back on the Colts practice squad and will be working for a spot on the active roster.

