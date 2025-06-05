9 Free Agents the Colts Can Sign for Help
The vast majority of team building in the NFL has already taken place, with the initial waves of free agency and the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror. However, as teams complete mandatory minicamps and prepare for their gaps before training camp, they have a good idea of what they still need to address and will continue to do so over the next several months.
The Indianapolis Colts have done a good job securing most starting positions, but there are still a few key areas that require addressing their depth. According to OverTheCap.com, they still have just over $20 million in salary cap space remaining.
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
The Colts' starting interior should be fine, welcoming in new starters Tanor Bortolini at center and Matt Goncalves at right guard. They played plenty last year as rookies, and the plan when drafting them was for them to eventually start, so the time is now. The question is depth, as Josh Sills and Dalton Tucker are the backup guards, and Danny Pinter is the backup center. The Colts can find dependable upgrades on the open market.
Daniel Brunskill: He hasn't always been Plan A throughout his career, but he tends to deliver as a backup plan, earning a career grade of 63.6, per Pro Football Focus. He's started 66 games and played all five line positions for the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, earning 3,300 snaps at right guard, 1,032 at center, 310 at right tackle, 110 at left guard, and 84 at left tackle. At 31 years old, it's a little wild that he's not on a team right now.
Jack Driscoll: He has five years of experience playing for Eagles' renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, and two of those years (2021-22), Driscoll was with Colts head coach Shane Steichen when he was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator. Driscoll has started 18 career games, with 744 snaps at right tackle, 551 at right guard, and 151 at left tackle. Whether the Colts need an emergency fill-in at guard or tackle, Driscoll's got flexibility.
Mark Glowinski: For the sake of familiarity, the Colts could call on an old friend for a third time, bringing back Glowinski once again. He came "off the couch" last year to help save the Colts' right guard position, although his performance tailed off after a game or two. Still, at 33 years old, given time to prepare for playing time, he could perform at an equal or better level.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
LINEBACKER
The Colts insist their depth is fine at linebacker behind Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies, but neither starter is even on the field right now during OTAs as they recover from surgeries. The hope is that both will be back by training camp, but the team is taking a huge gamble by entrusting the position to two starters who aren't even available right now, and depth players behind them who are mostly unproven. Let's not forget that Carlies was a rookie last year who missed significant time with injuries and is being counted on to be a full-time starter for the first time. The Colts may not need starters, but they do need backups who have been there and done that.
Krys Barnes: He has started 30 career games for the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. As a rotational player the last few years, he averages 40 tackles (two for loss) and 1.0 sack per season while also contributing heavily as a core special teamer.
Ja'Whaun Bentley: A torn pec muscle early last season ended his time with the New England Patriots, but Bentley has been a productive, versatile player during his career since arriving from Purdue. In seven seasons, he has three 100-tackle seasons, with 21 career tackles for loss and another 10.5 sacks.
Duke Riley: His career didn't reach the trajectory it could've as a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, but Riley has settled into a role as a dependable special teams player and occasional defender. He's started 36-of-124 career games, averaging 291 special teams snaps per season and 298 on defense.
SAFETY
The Colts are in good shape at starting safety between Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross, but what happens if one of them gets injured? The backup safeties are Rodney Thomas II, Hunter Wohler, Daniel Scott, Trey Washington, and Ladarius Tennison. Thomas is the only one who's played in an NFL game, and he was replaced as a starter in his second season. There is not only room for reliable depth at safety, but if the player is good enough, then defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can find a role for them with actual playing time in sub-packages.
Vonn Bell: The Colts hired Anarumo as their new DC but have only brought in one of his old Cincinnati Bengals players, linebacker/special teamer Joe Bachie. Another who makes sense is Bell, who spent four years in Cincinnati with Anarumo and was a trusted veteran leader in the secondary. Last year certainly wasn't Bell's best, but if his only role with the Colts would be as a backup, a mentor to younger players, and a communicator to digest Anarumo's defense, that would be worth it.
Chuck Clark: He was a very productive player for the Baltimore Ravens' secondary, who specialized against the run. Clark spent six years in Baltimore with new Colts secondary coach Chris Hewitt. Clark is 30 years old and looking to rebound his career after a torn ACL in 2023 and then a down season with the New York Jets in 2024. Reuniting with Hewitt and taking a backseat role where he can regain his footing could be what Clark needs.
Marcus Maye: He was considered one of the better safeties in the NFL just a couple of years ago after a long career with the Jets and New Orleans Saints. Despite being cut by the Miami Dolphins in-season last year, Maye graded out very well with Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers, earning a PFF grade of 72.9, which ranked inside the top 20 of NFL safeties. He's now 32 years old and coming off a season where he played for two teams; a rotational role with the Colts could be a good fit.