Colts' Elite Pillar Can Take Home Inaugural Award
The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line will look quite different in 2025. This is because the team lost the venerable, four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly. They also saw guard Will Fries depart to the same destination as Kelly, the Minnesota Vikings.
This meant the Colts needed answers at center and right guard, and luckily, they were already developing those types of talents in center Tanor Bortolini and tackle-moved-guard Matt Goncalves. These two will be tasked with filling big shoes on the offensive line.
The tackle spots are secured by Bernhard Raimann (left) and veteran Braden Smith (right), leaving one last stalwart on Tony Sparano Jr.'s offensive line: seven-time Pro Bowler, Quenton Nelson.
Offensive linemen are getting more recognition after the announcement of the Protector of the Year Award.
This award will be given to the NFL's top protector, and Indy's Nelson is in the conversation, according to DraftKings odds. Nelson doesn't have an elite chance, but still slots in at a respectable +2000 odds.
Nelson has displayed All-Pro levels of consistency since being drafted sixth overall in 2018 out of the University of Notre Dame. Immediately, Nelson made an impact in his rookie season, logging a Pro Bowl and starting all 16 games.
Since then, Nelson has been simply dominant and one of the best linemen any given gameday in the NFL.
Nelson continued his dominant ways in year seven, grabbing his seventh-straight Pro Bowl and posting top 10 Pro Football Focus blocking metrics. Below are the three prominent statistics and where Nelson places among 136 eligible guards.
Overall Grade: 81.3 (eighth)
Pass Blocking Grade: 79.7 (seventh)
Run Blocking Grade: 81.7 (eighth)
Nelson played all 17 games in 2024 and has shown zero signs of slowing down. Nelson has also shown his durability by starting the last 51 games from 2022 to 2024. Nelson is the anchor in the trenches and will be relied upon to continue that type of high-level play in 2025.
Nelson can do it all and will help Shane Steichen's pass and ground attack. Without Nelson, it's hard to tell how the next quarterback will be protected or how running back Jonathan Taylor would operate when running to the inside. The team captain is the catalyst for all things offensive line in Indy, and that won't change anytime soon.
The 2024 team captain is elite and has a shot to take home the first-ever Protector of the Year Award. If Nelson builds off a strong 2024 and can push for his sixth All-Pro award (three First Team, two Second-Team) he can smash the +2000 odds and secure the hardware.
The offensive line will be a storyline with young talents like Bortolini and Goncalves taking over in crucial roles as Indy's offense must elevate to new heights in 2025.
