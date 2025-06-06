Colts Given Unfavorable Playoff Odds
It's been over 1,600 days since the Indianapolis Colts played a game of postseason football. Philip Rivers was the quarterback at the time, and ever since then, Indianapolis has been on a never-ending quarterback carousel.
Since the 2021 season, the Colts have started seven different quarterbacks. Heading into the 2025 season, the hope is for Anthony Richardson to finally make that leap and put the Colts back in contention for a Lombardi Trophy. But first, he needs to get back on the field.
The Colts have shuffled some things around, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. The team parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and signed former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to take his spot. Anarumo brought in Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum to repair the secondary, but time will tell how those moves pan out.
Offensively, Indianapolis lost two starting linemen, Ryan Kelly and Will Fries. Fortunately, general manager Chris Ballard was prepared and gave replacements Tanor Bortilini and Matt Goncalves time to adjust to the professional level before plugging them into starting roles. With a few replacements across the board, the Colts are gearing up to make a push for postseason football.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Colts' odds of making the postseason sit at +200 ($10 to win $20). Fox Sports reporter David Helman combed through every team that missed the playoffs last year and ranked them according to how likely it is they win a Super Bowl this season. For the Colts, Helman ranked them 12th among 18 teams.
"Another team that will see its ceiling heavily impacted by its investments at quarterback," wrote Helman. "The Colts quietly have a nice roster. I love the additions they made in the secondary and the offensive skill positions are deep. The offensive line concerns me a bit, but it’s not a deal-breaker... Anthony Richardson is entering a make-or-break Year 3 after a rough 2024. Should he break, Daniel Jones is eager to prove he can be the next big quarterback reclamation project, à la Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. If either one of those guys plays like a franchise quarterback, it’s easy to sell the Colts as a playoff team. Otherwise, it will be a turbulent 2025 for Indy."
+200 odds imply that Vegas is giving the Colts approximately a 1 in 3 chance of making the postseason. Realistically, if the Colts can somehow get consistent play from Richardson or Jones, then the odds should skyrocket.
The roster has been built for playoff football for a while, but the Colts keep falling short due to rotating quarterbacks. Keeping the same guy under center every play will work wonders. The burden falls on Richardson to stay on the field, that is, if he wins the quarterback competition with Jones.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
