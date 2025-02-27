NFL Analyst Predicts Colts Starter to Sign With Division Rival
The Indianapolis Colts have just two weeks to sort their free-agent class as the NFL approaches the March 12th start date for the free agency period. As the offseason officially begins, the Colts must make a long list of decisions on who to keep and who to let go.
The Colts have over a dozen names hitting the open market, putting a lot of work in the hands of general manager Chris Ballard. Indy will see multiple starters receive offers from other teams, making Ballard's offseason decisions even more important.
One key name the Colts could lose is starting right guard Will Fries. His rookie contract expired following a solid four-year run in Indianapolis, forcing Ballard to decide whether or not to bring back the young blocker.
USA Today analyst Jacob Camenker thinks Fries has a perfect fit in the NFL, but not with the Colts. Camenker listed Fries as the best free-agent fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars this spring.
"Brandon Scherff is a free agent this offseason," wrote Camenker. "The Jaguars could bring back the stalwart right guard for another season, but they could also look to get younger at the position with Scherff set to turn 34 in December. Fries turns just 27 in April and has blossomed into one of the best guards in the NFL. Signing him comes with the added benefit of weakening the Colts, so the Jaguars' new general manager could get off to a good start with a move like this."
Scherff has been a staple of the Jaguars' O-Line over the past three seasons. If the team wishes to move on from him, Fries could fit in nicely at the vacant spot in Jacksonville.
In 2024, Fries ended the year with only five games played but an 86.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. His elite run blocking separates him from other free agents and could be wisely utilized in the Jaguars' offense with Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby receiving a heavy workload.
The NFL free-agent market opens on March 12th, so the Colts and Jaguars will have just a couple of weeks to finalize their targets this spring.
