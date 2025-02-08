NFL Analyst Has Strange Take on Colts' Best Free Agent Addition
The Indianapolis Colts haven't been known to sign big-name free agents, especially under general manager Chris Ballard. Instead, Ballard opts to find talent through the draft or through trades, a strategy that hasn't panned out for the Colts.
Last year, the Colts picked up only two new-name free agents before the NFL draft. Those two players were quarterback Joe Flacco and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Flacco was signed to be a veteran mentor for Anthony Richardson and Davis was signed to bolster Indy's front seven.
Unfortunately, neither player had a tremendous impact throughout the season. Flacco appeared in seven games for the Colts, filling in for Richardson while he was injured and after he was benched. Davis dealt with health issues before the season and recorded a statistic in only 11 games.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus thinks that Flacco was the team's best free agent signing in 2024.
"The recently turned 40-year-old Flacco gave the Colts a serviceable passer across eight games of action," wrote Wasserman. "He earned a 70.7 passing grade this season, with the highlight being an outstanding Week 5 performance against the Jacksonville [Jaguars]. If Flacco is willing to continue to provide his services, someone will likely sign him as their backup."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In his 17th year of NFL action, Flacco threw for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a career-high 65.3% completion rate. Flacco won only two games as the Colts' starter, lost four fumbles, and was sacked 18 times.
His stats are conflicting, considering his completion percentage was so high. Unfortunately, completion percentage isn't what wins you football games.
While Wasserman saw Flacco as the best free agent signing from the Colts, he chose Davis as the worst.
"After three subpar years in Miami, Davis struggled to produce across 349 snaps in Indianapolis. He turned in a 37.0 overall grade, primarily dragged down by a 38.5 run-defense grade. He also generated just four pressures as a pass rusher, all hurries."
Davis finished the 2024-25 season with 15 total tackles and zero sacks. He was ineffective on the defensive line despite earning snaps in every game.
The Colts have Davis on contract for another year, but Flacco is a free agent. It's unlikely the Colts choose to bring Flacco back, especially after Ballard stated he wants to bring fresh competition in for the starting job.
2025 NFL free agency is set to begin on March 12th.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.