NFL Analyst Urges Colts to Sign Top Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts struggled to beat winning teams this season, mostly due to a lack of defensive presence. The Colts allowed five separate 30+ point games and gave up an abysmal 361.2 yards per game.
Defensive help should be a priority this offseason as Indy looks to climb back into playoff contention after four straight years of missing out. The Colts struggled with tackling, pass coverage, and pressuring the quarterback at various points this season.
Despite "liking his guys", general manager Chris Ballard knows he made a mistake by keeping the same core players for two consecutive years. Improvements weren't seen and Ballard's seat is now red hot entering 2025.
Looking at Indy's free agents, a load of defenders make the list. Nine defenders including linebackers E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard could be looking for new homes. As such, the Colts could be searching for new names to add to their linebacking corps.
Bradley Locker at Pro Football Focus thinks the Colts should pursue inside linebacker Nick Bolton before the next season kicks off. Bolton, 24, is currently a key member of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense.
With $49 million in cap space, the Colts could splurge on a player like [Nick] Bolton, who's still only 24. Bolton was solid yet again for the Chiefs during the 2024 regular season, securing a 65.4 PFF overall grade with a 66.1 coverage mark -- ranking seventh among 23 linebackers to play 500 or more coverage snaps.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In the regular season, Bolton tallied 106 total tackles (73 solo) while adding on an interception and a forced fumble. Bolton is ranked as the second-best inside linebacker free agent by PFF and would instantly improve the quality of Indy's defense.
Coming out of the University of Missouri, Bolton has helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls. Bolton had the second-most tackles in the NFL (180) in 2022 and recovered a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in the same season.
The value of having a good linebacker in coverage can't be understated, and Bolton is one of the best. His six passes defended this season rank toward the top of all linebackers in the league. Alongside Zaire Franklin, Bolton could complement Franklin's style of play.
On top of looking for defensive help, the Colts are going to be hunting for a backup quarterback. Ballard said he wants to create competition for Anthony Richardson and will likely bring in a free agent.
Given Richardson's injury-riddled career, it's no surprise the Colts are looking for a safe backup. Ballard refused to give any details on what type of quarterback he wants, saying they have nothing planned. Some realistic options for the Colts include Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Mac Jones.
Free agency should be an active time in Indianapolis as the Colts have the financial freedom to make tons of moves. Watch for Indy to make moves on both sides of the ball as a last-ditch effort for Ballard's Colts to make the postseason.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.