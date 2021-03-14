NFL Analyst Urges Colts to Trade for Former First Round TE

Knowing that current Browns tight end David Njoku needs a change of scenery, Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr eyes the Indianapolis Colts as an ideal landing spot for the former first round pick.

Three years ago, free agent signee Eric Ebron took the league by storm in Indianapolis, hauling in a career-high 13 touchdowns, providing the Indianapolis Colts with the type of weapon they haven't had at tight end since Dallas Clark at the height of the Peyton Manning era.

Fast forward three years and the Colts find themselves in the market for a possible move tight end in free agency, via trade, or through the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated Senior Analyst Connor Orr thinks the Colts should strike while the iron is hot and make a move for former Cleveland Browns first round tight end David Njoku, plugging a hole at tight end next to Jack Doyle.

"If the Colts get boxed out for Zach Ertz, perhaps they’ll go for Njoku, who can provide Carson Wentz with a similarly versatile playmaker, albeit one not familiar to him. Njoku still isn’t happy in Cleveland, and the Browns have options they might like better, anyway. This could be the year they finally try and get some return on investment."

Though Zach Ertz is the top target via trade at the position, Njoku could be had for less, considering he's the No. 3 tight end in Cleveland and is unlikely to be retained long term by the Browns.

Cleveland did pick up his fifth-year option, paying him a little over $6 million for 2021, but the former Miami Hurricane star is coming off of a 19-catch, 213-yard, 2-touchdown season. Ertz, for comparisons sake, is due $8.25 million in 2021.

Njoku feels like an easy buy-low option for Colts General Manager Chris Ballard via trade, giving the Colts another weapon for new Colts QB Carson Wentz to work with.

