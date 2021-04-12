NFL.com Analyst Tabs Colts Star As 'Make-or-Break Player' in 2021

Following a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts, Carson Wentz faces some significant pressure from the national media and the fan base.

Nobody needs to tell new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz how big the 2021 season is for his future, and the Colts' future.

That said, it's a massive year for Wentz, who needs to bounce back from a rough 2020 season in Philadelphia, which ended up in his benching and ultimately a fraying of the relationship between the former No. 2 overall pick and the franchise.

Now, in a new situation with familiar faces in head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor, a dominant offensive line and more weapons in the backfield and out wide than he ever had in Philadelphia, things are set up nicely for Wentz to succeed in 2021.

NFL.com's Adam Schein certainly seems to agree, listing Wentz at No. 7 in his list of nine make-or-break players ahead of the 2021 season.

I know Wentz can be a star. We saw it in 2017, when he was squarely in the MVP mix before tearing his ACL in Week 14. We saw it in 2019, when he carried a no-name receiving corps to the playoffs by going 4-0 against the division in December to make the playoffs. I know 2020 was circumstantial, but it doesn't matter what I know -- it only matters what we see in 2021.

Yes, I feel that Wentz had legit reasons for failure last season, but there's no need to recap the excuses. Not after Wentz's offseason relocation to a plum position in Indy, where he's reunited with Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator in that stellar '17 campaign. The Colts provide the 28-year-old signal-caller with a fine, Quenton Nelson -led O-line. Wentz will be handing the ball off to Jonathan Taylor, who just rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. Another 2020 rookie, Michael Pittman , flashed promising potential out wide, and T.Y. Hilton 's staying put on a one-year deal. Not to mention, Matt Eberflus' defense finished top 10 in points and yards allowed.

Indy's the type of team that could take the division, and then win a playoff game or two. This is that kind of roster. The pressure's on for Wentz to deliver the goods. I think he will. (And he better.)

Schein is spot on with his thoughts on Wentz.

He's stepping into a terrific situation one year after Phillip Rivers led the Colts to a near-upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road in the Wild Card round before retiring.

While it is tough to put so much pressure and expectations on Wentz stepping into a new situation in a new city with new teammates, the Colts are in win-now mode. Wentz has to find that magic and overall consistency he displayed in 2019 if the Colts want to make a deep playoff run.

Aside from Wentz on his list of make-or-break players, Schein listed New York's Daniel Jones, Carolina's Sam Darnold, Las Vegas' Clelin Ferrell, Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott, Cleveland's Odell Beckham Jr., and Buffalo's Ed Oliver ahead of Wentz.

