NFL.com Colts Prediction, How Does Ehlinger Era Start?

It's awfully difficult to make a prediction with so little information, but that's what NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal attempts to do with Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are starting Sam Ehlinger at quarterback against Washington. It will be the first game of the second-year pro's career, and the first pass he throws will be the first pass he's thrown in an NFL game.

Maybe it's because of the lack of data that Rosenthal picked the Commanders to get the upset win in Indianapolis. It's hard to pick a first-time quarterback who was third-string two weeks ago... even if he did have a strong preseason.

Prediction: Commanders 19 Colts 16



Sam Ehlinger looked spicy in the preseason. It’s true! Jonathan Taylor also looked good last week. The Colts picked a fine week to break in a new quarterback, yet the matchup still worries me. Washington has a pass rush; Indianapolis doesn't have any pass protection. It’s hard to feel confident picking either team here, but the Colts’ offensive problems feel bigger than one position. -- Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Ehlinger rushed for just over 1,900 yards in his career with the Texas Longhorns. He brings a mobility to the offense that wasn't there with the never-mobile Matt Ryan.

The Colts hope the mobility of Ehlinger, a healthy Jonathan Taylor, and some solidarity on the offensive line can help kick-start their running game, and their playoff run.

If the Colts lose at home on Sunday to the Commanders, even with Ehlinger making his first start, Rosenthal's feeling could prove correct... the Colts' problems on offense are bigger than Ryan.