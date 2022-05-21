NFL.com Writer Implores Colts To Test The Veteran WR Free Agent Market

With a sizable hole at wide receiver still on the roster for the Colts, one NFL.com writer implores Indy to pursue a big-name free agency at the position.

In today's NFL, having at least three strong wide receivers to work with in the passing game typically tends to be the key overall in a good offense, especially as the game shifts to a much more pass-happy game overall.

The Indianapolis Colts don't have that just yet, though third-year receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Alec Pierce appear rather promising.

That's where NFL.com analyst Marc Sessler wants the Colts to focus on this offseason ahead of the start of training camp, adding one specific name to a roster that is ready to win now.

That name at wide receiver? Free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr., 29, is coming off of a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams, though he did tear his ACL for the second time in the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which will put his availability for the start of the season in doubt.

Though he is working back from the knee injury, Beckham Jr. — when fully healthy — remains a dynamic receiver overall, and would add a significant weapon to the Colts' offense under head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and new veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

"Taking Alec Pierce in the second round addressed a tangible need for the Colts. Beyond the rookie, Michael Pittman Jr. is a pleasure to watch, but injuries have limited Parris Campbell to 15 games in three seasons. Depth is a concern," Sessler writes. "With Matt Ryan at the motherboard, Indy looms as a potential tractor beam for Odell Beckham Jr., who is coming off the knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl. The Rams are interested in bringing him back, but Beckham went out of his way in March to issue a glowing review of the Ryan acquisition.

"With more than enough cap space in a winnable AFC South, why not spend the requisite dead presidents to lure in a veteran pass-catcher who can mentor Pierce and add holy fire to Indy's air attack?"

On paper, the addition of Beckham Jr. certainly makes a ton of sense for the Colts, at least on a one-year deal, allowing Beckham Jr. to rebuild his free agency value while helping Indianapolis pursue a Super Bowl championship.

How he'd fit with Pittman Jr. and Pierce on the field, not to mention Parris Campbell in the slot, would be interesting to see. That said, Ryan would make it work, and would certainly appreciate the added weaponry overall.

The Colts have taken big swings in the past on supremely talented players, and that's exactly what Beckham Jr. remains today. Will the Colts actually have interest in him? It's unlikely. But if the price is right and there's mutual interest, don't be surprised to see OBJ in the blue and white.

Have thoughts on the Colts potentially adding Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster the wide receiver room? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

