NFL Combine to Stay at Home of Indianapolis Colts

The NFL Combine is scheduled to remain at the home of the Indianapolis Colts

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the NFL Combine would remain at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind.

The combine is scheduled to remain in Indianapolis for the next two years.

“After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events said in a statement released by NFL Communications. “Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective.”

The combine was first started in 1982 and was held in Tampa, Fla. It has been in Indianapolis since 1987.