NFL Division Record Predictions

There weren’t too many surprises in how Sports Illustrated publishers/editors on 18 NFL sites projected division records and Super Bowl favorites.

For what it’s worth, Indianapolis Colts fans, the AFC South was the tightest division with the Tennessee Titans, Colts, and Houston Texans each receiving six first-place votes. The Titans edged the Colts for No. 1 by virtue of eight second-place votes, two more than the Colts received.

The other division winners were Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansas City, Dallas, Green Bay, New Orleans, and San Francisco.

Kansas City and Baltimore are popular choices as AFC Super Bowl teams. New Orleans earned the most Super Bowl votes in the NFC.

(Rankings for being projected first, second, third, and fourth; the lower the point total, the better.)

AFC East

Buffalo 16-2-0-0 20 points

New England 2-14-2-0 36 points

Miami 0-2-14-2 54 points

N.Y. Jets 0-0-2-16 68 points

AFC North

Baltimore 15-3-0-0 21 points

Pittsburgh 3-12-3-0 36 points

Cleveland 0-3-15-0 51 points

Cincinnati 0-0-0-18 72 points

AFC South

Tennessee 6-8-4-0 34 points

Indianapolis 6-6-6-0 36 points

Houston 6-4-8-0 38 points

Jacksonville 0-0-0-18 72 points

AFC West

Kansas City 18-0-0-0 18 points

Las Vegas 0-9-3-6 51 points

L.A. Chargers 0-4-10-4 54 points

Denver 0-5-5-8 57 points

NFC East

Dallas 15-3-0-0 21 points

Philadelphia 3-15-0-0 33 points

N.Y. Giants 0-0-15-3 57 points

Washington 0-0-3-15 69 points

NFC North

Green Bay 12-6-0-0 24 points

Minnesota 6-11-1-0 31 points

Chicago 0-1-10-7 60 points

Detroit 0-0-7-11 65 points

NFC South

New Orleans 13-5-0-0 23 points

Tampa Bay 5-13-0-0 31 points

Atlanta 0-0-17-1 55 points

Carolina 0-0-1-17 71 points

NFC West

San Francisco 11-4-3-0 28 points

Seattle 4-13-1-0 33 points

L.A. Rams 2-0-9-7 57 points

Arizona 1-1-5-11 62 points

SUPER BOWL

AFC participants

Kansas City 8

Baltimore 7

Indianapolis 1

Pittsburgh 1

Tennessee 1

NFC participants

New Orleans 9

Tampa Bay 5

Dallas 2

San Francisco 2

Super Bowl winner

Kansas City 5

New Orleans 4

Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 2

Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 1

SI Team Publisher/Editor Season Predictions

Alain Poupart, AllDolphins

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (3-13)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (5-11)

AFC South

1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

2. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

3. Houston Texans (6-10)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

3. Denver Broncos (7-9)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (5-11)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

2. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

3. Washington Football Team (5-11)

4. New York Giants (4-12)

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

3. Detroit Lions (7-9)

4. Chicago Bears (6-10)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

NFC West

1. Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

3. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

4. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

Super Bowl: Pittsburgh over New Orleans

Devon Clements, PatriotMaven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets (3-13)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

2. Houston Texans (9-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

3. Denver Broncos (7-9)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (7-9)

4. Washington Football Team (5-11)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (7-9)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Arizona Cardinals (9-7)

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

Super Bowl: Dallas over Indianapolis

Kristian Dyer, Jets Country

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. New England Patriots (10-6)

3. New York Jets (6-10)

4. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Denver Broncos (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

3. New York Giants (5-11)

4. Washington Football Team (4-12)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

3. Chicago Bears (6-10)

4. Detroit Lions (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans

Todd Karpovich, Raven Country

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. New England Patriots (10-6)

3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (10-6)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Houston Texans (10-6)

3. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

4. Denver Broncos (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (8-8)

4. Washington Football Team (5-11)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

3. Chicago Bears (8-8)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans

James Rapien, AllBengals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets 6-10

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-9)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Houston Texans (10-6)

3. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Denver Broncos (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

2. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (6-10)

4. Detroit Lions (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Baltimore

Noah Strackbein, AllSteelers

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)

2. New England Patriots (10-6)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (3-13)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (11-5)

2. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

3. Denver Broncos (8-8)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (7-9)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

3. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

Phillip B. Wilson, AllColts

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (9-7)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Houston Texans (7-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

4. Denver Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

John Shipley, JaguarReport

AFC EAST

1. New England Patriots (9-7)

2. Buffalo Bills (8-8)

3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (12-4)

2. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

4. Denver Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (13-3)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (2-14)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (6-10)

4. Chicago Bears (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (5-11)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

Hondo Carpenter Sr., RaiderMaven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

3. Houston Texans (7-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

4. Denver Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

Arizona Cardinals (5-11)

Super Bowl: Baltimore over San Francisco

Fernando Ramirez, ChargerReport

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

3. New England Patriots (4-12)

4. New York Jets (4-12)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

2. Houston Texans (9-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

3. Denver Broncos (7-9)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (7-9)

4. Washington Football Team (5-11)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (7-9)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

4. Arizona Cardinals (6-10)

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

Patricia Traina, GiantsCountry

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

3. Houston Texans (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

3. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

4. Denver Broncos (7-9)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (6-10)

4. Chicago Bears (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

2. Arizona Cardinals (9-7)

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-8)

4. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

Super Bowl Pick: Baltimore over New Orleans

Ed Kracz, EagleMaven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

3. New England Patriots (4-12)

4. New York Jets (4-12)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

3. Houston Texans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Denver Broncos (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. Washington Football Team (7-9)

4. New York Giants (6-10)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (8-8)

4. Chicago Bears (7-9)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

4. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

NFC WEST

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

2. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (5-11)

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Baltimore

Chris Russell, Washington Football

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)

4. New York Jets (6-10)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (5-11)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (9-7)

2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

4. Denver Broncos (4-12)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

3. Washington Football Team (7-9)

4. New York Giants (6-10)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (7-9)

4. Chicago Bears (6-10)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

2. New Orleans Saints (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

4. Los Angeles Rams (7-9)

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Baltimore

Gene Chamberlain, BearDigest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. New York Jets (7-9 )

4. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

3. Houston Texans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Denver Broncos (8-8)

3. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (4-12)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (8-8)

4. Washington Football Team (2-14)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Chicago Bears (9-7)

3. Minnesota Vikings (8-8)

4. Detroit Lions (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (10-6)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Tennessee

John Maakaron, AllLions

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Houston Texans (7-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

4. Denver Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

3. New York Giants (5-11)

4. Washington Football Team (5-11)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (8-8)

4. Detroit Lions (8-8)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

4. Arizona Cardinals (5-11)

Super Bowl: San Francisco over Baltimore

Bill Huber, PackerCentral

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC North

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

3. Houston Texans (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2. Denver Broncos (8-8)

3. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (6-10)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC West

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (8-8)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets (4-12)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (11-5)

2. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

3. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

4. Denver Broncos (3-13)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (5-11)

4. Washington Football Team (4-12)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

3. Detroit Lions (7-9)

4. Chicago Bears (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Baltimore

Eric Williams, RamDigest

AFC EAST

1. New England Patriots (10-6)

2. Buffalo Bills (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (6-10)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

2. Denver Broncos (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

NFC EAST

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

2. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

3. New York Giants (7-9)

4. Washington Football Team (4-12)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (8-8)

4. Chicago Bears (7-9)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (10-6)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

4. Arizona Cardinals (6-10)



Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City

