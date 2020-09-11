NFL Division Record Predictions
Phillip B. Wilson
There weren’t too many surprises in how Sports Illustrated publishers/editors on 18 NFL sites projected division records and Super Bowl favorites.
For what it’s worth, Indianapolis Colts fans, the AFC South was the tightest division with the Tennessee Titans, Colts, and Houston Texans each receiving six first-place votes. The Titans edged the Colts for No. 1 by virtue of eight second-place votes, two more than the Colts received.
The other division winners were Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansas City, Dallas, Green Bay, New Orleans, and San Francisco.
Kansas City and Baltimore are popular choices as AFC Super Bowl teams. New Orleans earned the most Super Bowl votes in the NFC.
(Rankings for being projected first, second, third, and fourth; the lower the point total, the better.)
AFC East
Buffalo 16-2-0-0 20 points
New England 2-14-2-0 36 points
Miami 0-2-14-2 54 points
N.Y. Jets 0-0-2-16 68 points
AFC North
Baltimore 15-3-0-0 21 points
Pittsburgh 3-12-3-0 36 points
Cleveland 0-3-15-0 51 points
Cincinnati 0-0-0-18 72 points
AFC South
Tennessee 6-8-4-0 34 points
Indianapolis 6-6-6-0 36 points
Houston 6-4-8-0 38 points
Jacksonville 0-0-0-18 72 points
AFC West
Kansas City 18-0-0-0 18 points
Las Vegas 0-9-3-6 51 points
L.A. Chargers 0-4-10-4 54 points
Denver 0-5-5-8 57 points
NFC East
Dallas 15-3-0-0 21 points
Philadelphia 3-15-0-0 33 points
N.Y. Giants 0-0-15-3 57 points
Washington 0-0-3-15 69 points
NFC North
Green Bay 12-6-0-0 24 points
Minnesota 6-11-1-0 31 points
Chicago 0-1-10-7 60 points
Detroit 0-0-7-11 65 points
NFC South
New Orleans 13-5-0-0 23 points
Tampa Bay 5-13-0-0 31 points
Atlanta 0-0-17-1 55 points
Carolina 0-0-1-17 71 points
NFC West
San Francisco 11-4-3-0 28 points
Seattle 4-13-1-0 33 points
L.A. Rams 2-0-9-7 57 points
Arizona 1-1-5-11 62 points
SUPER BOWL
AFC participants
Kansas City 8
Baltimore 7
Indianapolis 1
Pittsburgh 1
Tennessee 1
NFC participants
New Orleans 9
Tampa Bay 5
Dallas 2
San Francisco 2
Super Bowl winner
Kansas City 5
New Orleans 4
Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 2
Dallas 1
Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 1
MORE: Check out all 32 NFL Team Previews by Sports Illustrated
SI Team Publisher/Editor Season Predictions
Alain Poupart, AllDolphins
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)
4. New York Jets (3-13)
AFC North
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (5-11)
AFC South
1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
2. Tennessee Titans (8-8)
3. Houston Texans (6-10)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)
3. Denver Broncos (7-9)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (5-11)
NFC East
1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
2. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)
3. Washington Football Team (5-11)
4. New York Giants (4-12)
NFC North
1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)
2. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
3. Detroit Lions (7-9)
4. Chicago Bears (6-10)
NFC South
1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)
NFC West
1. Arizona Cardinals (11-5)
2. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)
3. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
4. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh over New Orleans
Devon Clements, PatriotMaven
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
4. New York Jets (3-13)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
2. Houston Texans (9-7)
3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)
3. Denver Broncos (7-9)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (7-9)
4. Washington Football Team (5-11)
NFC NORTH
1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)
2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)
3. Chicago Bears (7-9)
4. Detroit Lions (7-9)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)
4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
3. Arizona Cardinals (9-7)
4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)
Super Bowl: Dallas over Indianapolis
Kristian Dyer, Jets Country
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)
2. New England Patriots (10-6)
3. New York Jets (6-10)
4. Miami Dolphins (5-11)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)
AFC SOUTH
1. Houston Texans (10-6)
2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)
3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Denver Broncos (10-6)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (5-11)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
3. New York Giants (5-11)
4. Washington Football Team (4-12)
NFC NORTH
1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)
2. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
3. Chicago Bears (6-10)
4. Detroit Lions (5-11)
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)
NFC WEST
1. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
3. San Francisco 49ers (8-8)
4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans
Todd Karpovich, Raven Country
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)
2. New England Patriots (10-6)
3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)
4. New York Jets (5-11)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
3. Cleveland Browns (10-6)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)
2. Houston Texans (10-6)
3. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)
4. Denver Broncos (6-10)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (8-8)
4. Washington Football Team (5-11)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)
2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
3. Chicago Bears (8-8)
4. Detroit Lions (6-10)
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)
2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)
3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
3. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans
James Rapien, AllBengals
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
4. New York Jets 6-10
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-9)
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)
2. Houston Texans (10-6)
3. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Denver Broncos (8-8)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)
NFC EAST
1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
2. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)
3. New York Giants (6-10)
4. Washington Football Team (3-13)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)
3. Chicago Bears (6-10)
4. Detroit Lions (5-11)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (11-5)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)
2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)
4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Baltimore
Noah Strackbein, AllSteelers
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)
2. New England Patriots (10-6)
3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)
4. New York Jets (3-13)
AFC North
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
3. Cleveland Browns (6-10)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)
AFC South
1. Houston Texans (11-5)
2. Tennessee Titans (11-5)
3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
3. Denver Broncos (8-8)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)
NFC East
1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (6-10)
4. Washington Football Team (3-13)
NFC North
1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)
2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)
3. Chicago Bears (7-9)
4. Detroit Lions (7-9)
NFC South
1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)
3. Carolina Panthers (7-9)
4. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
NFC West
1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
2. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
3. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
4. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City
Phillip B. Wilson, AllColts
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
4. New York Jets (5-11)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
3. Cleveland Browns (9-7)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)
2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)
3. Houston Texans (7-9)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)
4. Denver Broncos (5-11)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (6-10)
4. Washington Football Team (3-13)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)
2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
3. Chicago Bears (7-9)
4. Detroit Lions (6-10)
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)
2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
John Shipley, JaguarReport
AFC EAST
1. New England Patriots (9-7)
2. Buffalo Bills (8-8)
3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)
4. New York Jets (5-11)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)
AFC SOUTH
1. Houston Texans (12-4)
2. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)
3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
4. Denver Broncos (5-11)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (13-3)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (6-10)
4. Washington Football Team (2-14)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)
3. Detroit Lions (6-10)
4. Chicago Bears (5-11)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)
3. Atlanta Falcons (5-11)
4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)
2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
3. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)
Hondo Carpenter Sr., RaiderMaven
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (5-11)
4. New York Jets (5-11)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee Titans (10-6)
2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
3. Houston Texans (7-9)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (10-6)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
4. Denver Broncos (5-11)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (6-10)
4. Washington Football Team (3-13)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)
2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
3. Chicago Bears (7-9)
4. Detroit Lions (6-10)
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
Los Angeles Rams (8-8)
Arizona Cardinals (5-11)
Super Bowl: Baltimore over San Francisco
Fernando Ramirez, ChargerReport
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)
2. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
3. New England Patriots (4-12)
4. New York Jets (4-12)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
2. Houston Texans (9-7)
3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)
3. Denver Broncos (7-9)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (7-9)
4. Washington Football Team (5-11)
NFC NORTH
1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)
2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)
3. Chicago Bears (7-9)
4. Detroit Lions (7-9)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)
4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
3. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
4. Arizona Cardinals (6-10)
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City
Patricia Traina, GiantsCountry
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
4. New York Jets (5-11)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)
2. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
3. Houston Texans (9-7)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)
3. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
4. Denver Broncos (7-9)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (6-10)
4. Washington Football Team (3-13)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)
3. Detroit Lions (6-10)
4. Chicago Bears (5-11)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (11-5)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)
3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)
4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
NFC WEST
1. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
2. Arizona Cardinals (9-7)
3. San Francisco 49ers (8-8)
4. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)
Super Bowl Pick: Baltimore over New Orleans
Ed Kracz, EagleMaven
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)
2. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
3. New England Patriots (4-12)
4. New York Jets (4-12)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-12)
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)
2. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)
3. Houston Texans (8-8)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
3. Denver Broncos (7-9)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. Washington Football Team (7-9)
4. New York Giants (6-10)
NFC NORTH
1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)
2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)
3. Detroit Lions (8-8)
4. Chicago Bears (7-9)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)
3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)
4. Carolina Panthers (7-9)
NFC WEST
1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
2. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)
3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)
4. Arizona Cardinals (5-11)
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Baltimore
Chris Russell, Washington Football
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)
4. New York Jets (6-10)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (5-11)
AFC SOUTH
1. Houston Texans (9-7)
2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
4. Denver Broncos (4-12)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
3. Washington Football Team (7-9)
4. New York Giants (6-10)
NFC NORTH
1. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)
3. Detroit Lions (7-9)
4. Chicago Bears (6-10)
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
2. New Orleans Saints (10-6)
3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
3. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
4. Los Angeles Rams (7-9)
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Baltimore
Gene Chamberlain, BearDigest
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. New York Jets (7-9 )
4. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)
2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
3. Houston Texans (8-8)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
2. Denver Broncos (8-8)
3. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (4-12)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (8-8)
4. Washington Football Team (2-14)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
2. Chicago Bears (9-7)
3. Minnesota Vikings (8-8)
4. Detroit Lions (5-11)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (10-6)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
NFC WEST
1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
2. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Tennessee
John Maakaron, AllLions
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)
4. New York Jets (5-11)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)
2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)
3. Houston Texans (7-9)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)
4. Denver Broncos (5-11)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
3. New York Giants (5-11)
4. Washington Football Team (5-11)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)
3. Chicago Bears (8-8)
4. Detroit Lions (8-8)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)
2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
3. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)
4. Arizona Cardinals (5-11)
Super Bowl: San Francisco over Baltimore
Bill Huber, PackerCentral
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
2. New England Patriots (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)
4. New York Jets (5-11)
AFC North
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
3. Cleveland Browns (6-10)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)
AFC South
1. Tennessee Titans (10-6)
2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
3. Houston Texans (9-7)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
2. Denver Broncos (8-8)
3. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)
NFC East
1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (6-10)
4. Washington Football Team (3-13)
NFC North
1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)
2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)
3. Chicago Bears (6-10)
4. Detroit Lions (6-10)
NFC South
1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
NFC West
1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)
2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
3. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)
Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans
Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
2. New England Patriots (8-8)
3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
4. New York Jets (4-12)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)
AFC SOUTH
1. Houston Texans (11-5)
2. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
3. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
4. Denver Broncos (3-13)
NFC EAST
1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)
3. New York Giants (5-11)
4. Washington Football Team (4-12)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)
2. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)
3. Detroit Lions (7-9)
4. Chicago Bears (5-11)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)
3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)
4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
2. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)
4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Baltimore
Eric Williams, RamDigest
AFC EAST
1. New England Patriots (10-6)
2. Buffalo Bills (9-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)
4. New York Jets (6-10)
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)
AFC SOUTH
1. Houston Texans (10-6)
2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)
3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)
2. Denver Broncos (9-7)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
NFC EAST
1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
2. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)
3. New York Giants (7-9)
4. Washington Football Team (4-12)
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay Packers (9-7)
2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)
3. Detroit Lions (8-8)
4. Chicago Bears (7-9)
NFC SOUTH
1. New Orleans Saints (10-6)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)
4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
NFC WEST
1. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
3. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)
4. Arizona Cardinals (6-10)
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City
MORE: Check out Horseshoe Nation’s premium page
(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)