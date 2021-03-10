Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

NFL Does Not Award Compensatory Pick to Colts Ahead of 2021 Draft

Indianapolis was not expected to land a compensatory pick in 2021 ahead of April's draft. On Wednesday, that expectation became a reality.
Author:
Publish date:

Though they were not expecting to be awarded a compensatory pick ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, that expectation became a reality Wednesday morning as the Indianapolis Colts were not awarded a compensatory pick for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL officially announced compensatory picks Wednesday morning. Indianapolis was one of 16 teams in the NFL to not receive a compensatory pick. Along with the Colts, the Cardinals, Bills, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Texans, Jaguars, Dolphins, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Eagles, Seahawks and Washington Football Team did not receive compensatory picks.

Tennessee was the lone AFC South franchise to receive a compensatory pick, landing a third-round pick from the NFL, slated to be the 100th overall pick in April's draft.

With no compensatory picks awarded to them, the Colts enter the 2021 NFL Draft with six picks: Round 1, 21 overall; Round 2, 55 overall; Round 4, 128 overall; Round 5, 166 overall; Round 6, 205 overall, and Round 7, 248 overall.

While the Colts rarely have big-ticket free agents leave under the Chris Ballard regime, that could be a different story in 2022. Knowing that the Colts will have a number of holes in 2022 following free agency, maybe that spurns Ballard to move down in the draft in late April, allowing him to not only replenish some of the picks he lost in the Carson Wentz trade, but maybe also add some picks for the 2022 draft to plug some holes with young players.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard interacts during the 2020 preseason at the team complex.
News

NFL Does Not Award Compensatory Pick to Colts Ahead of 2021 Draft

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes is congratulated after a second interception in a Week 3 home win over the N.Y. Jets.
News

Report Reveals if Colts Will Re-Sign Any Homegrown FAs Before New League Year

USATSI_13093581
News

Insider Hints at Colts' Top LT Targets in Draft

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) stiff arms Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) after evading Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska
News

Colts Urged to Fill Most Glaring Roster Need in 2021

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) throws as offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) provides coverage against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Why Colts Should Strongly Pursue FA Edge Carlos Dunlap

USATSI_10271903
News

9-Time Pro Bowl LT Makes Bold Prediction for QB Carson Wentz in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) blocks a pass to Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Tennessee Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 45-26. Ini 1129 Colts Vs Titans
News

PFF Makes Surprising Call on Colts' Most Valuable Player in 2021

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton hauls in a 41-yard touchdown pass in the Indianapolis Colts' Sunday win at Las Vegas.
News

Colts' Cap Flexibility Gives Them Advantage Around the NFL