NFL Does Not Award Compensatory Pick to Colts Ahead of 2021 Draft

Though they were not expecting to be awarded a compensatory pick ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, that expectation became a reality Wednesday morning as the Indianapolis Colts were not awarded a compensatory pick for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL officially announced compensatory picks Wednesday morning. Indianapolis was one of 16 teams in the NFL to not receive a compensatory pick. Along with the Colts, the Cardinals, Bills, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Texans, Jaguars, Dolphins, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Eagles, Seahawks and Washington Football Team did not receive compensatory picks.

Tennessee was the lone AFC South franchise to receive a compensatory pick, landing a third-round pick from the NFL, slated to be the 100th overall pick in April's draft.

With no compensatory picks awarded to them, the Colts enter the 2021 NFL Draft with six picks: Round 1, 21 overall; Round 2, 55 overall; Round 4, 128 overall; Round 5, 166 overall; Round 6, 205 overall, and Round 7, 248 overall.

While the Colts rarely have big-ticket free agents leave under the Chris Ballard regime, that could be a different story in 2022. Knowing that the Colts will have a number of holes in 2022 following free agency, maybe that spurns Ballard to move down in the draft in late April, allowing him to not only replenish some of the picks he lost in the Carson Wentz trade, but maybe also add some picks for the 2022 draft to plug some holes with young players.

