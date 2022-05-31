Bleacher Report (B/R) took on the task of naming a surprise rookie from each of the 32 teams' 2022 draft classes.

For the Indianapolis Colts, B/R tabbed third-round pick, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann as the surprise gem of the Colts' haul.

B/R wasn't exactly going out on a limb with this selection. Raimann had been thought of as a player capable of sneaking into the first round at times during the draft process.

The Colts have been widely lauded as getting one of the best values in the draft with Raimann.

B/R has praise for offensive line coach Chris Strausser and his ability to get the best out of Raimann.

Having an elite offensive line coach is a wonderful advantage when developing talent.



The former tight end has only two years of tackle experience, but the Colts will rely on line coach Chris Strausser to get him into starting form. Raimann is a tenacious run-blocker who has great strength and finishing ability. His large 6'6", 303-pound frame is nimble, making him a premier athlete worth investing in.



That he played at Central Michigan and lacked extensive experience showed in his tape. But with his main competition for the starting job being Matt Pryor, an unproven talent himself, Raimann has a golden opportunity to block Matt Ryan's blind side. -- Ian Wharton, B/R

We agree that Raimann has a chance to be a star in this class, and that he was "the biggest steal" for the Colts.

We're just not going to be all that surprised when it happens.