AllColts
Top Stories
News

NFL Fantasy: Should Colts Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton Have More Draft Value?

Phillip B. Wilson

If basing an NFL fantasy draft opinion on the last two years of statistics, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton’s stock has fallen.

He’s been hurt, missing 10 games in those two years, and is coming off a 2019 season in which he was sidelined for six games and put up the worst numbers of his four-time Pro Bowl career.

But Hilton isn’t over the hill - he turns 31 in November - and shouldn’t be ignored in fantasy drafts. 

Sports Illustrated senior fantasy expert Dr. Roto has projected Hilton as his Comeback Player of the Year.

“So last year, there were a lot of problems,” Dr. Roto said, referring to Hilton’s calf injury and no longer having the retired Andrew Luck at quarterback. “Here’s what happens in the fantasy football world. People remember that and, all of a sudden, nobody wants to touch T.Y. Hilton this season.

“Why not? Isn’t he the team’s No. 1 receiver? For sure, he is. And now the Colts bring in Philip Rivers. Philip Rivers is not Jacoby Brissett. This guy’s a future Hall of Famer and you know he’s going to be able to hit T.Y. Hilton in stride and rack up the yards per catch. So I think Hilton is a great value. If you can get him as your third receiver, you might just win your fantasy league.”

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is coming off two seasons with injuries, but he's still considered a solid second-tier option in NFL fantasy drafts.
Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has 45 career TD receptions in eight seasons.Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

He has added incentive to remind doubters of his importance in entering a contract year. Hilton is playing to get paid on what he says will be the final contract of his career.

Despite being injured, consider this: Hilton still caught 11 TD passes in the past two seasons. And that doesn’t take into account how he played hurt in more games than he was sidelined.

Now factor in Rivers, a 17th-year gunslinger who isn’t shy about throwing the football down the field and taking chances. Hilton didn’t have that in 2019 starter Jacoby Brissett. That’s a big reason why Hilton’s longest reception was just 35 yards.

In his other seven seasons, Hilton’s longest catch per season averaged 73 yards. He’s still a deep threat. And he’s always been able to score — Hilton has caught 45 TD passes in his career in addition to 552 receptions for 8,598 yards.

In other words, don’t be surprised if a fantasy owner uses a higher pick than expected on him.

Hilton isn’t mentioned in the same breath as the NFL’s elite pass-catchers like Michael Thomas and Julio Jones, but he should be considered a solid second-tier option in fantasy drafts.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ColtsSpeak: Roberto Arguello

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Roberto Arguello, 23, of Austin, Texas. A Colts fan since childhood shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Fantasy: Will Colts Tight End Jack Doyle's Stats be Affected by Trey Burton?

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle leads the position group for the Indianapolis Colts and is considered a solid mid-round NFL fantasy option. Question is, will the signing of tight end Trey Burton reduce Doyle’s numbers?

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: Running Back

The plan is to share the rushing workload with Marlon Mack and rookie Jonathan Taylor. Third-down back Nyheim Hines is also secure. But will the Indianapolis Colts keep Jordan Wilkins and fullback Roosevelt Nix?

Phillip B. Wilson

Jonathan Taylor's NFL Fantasy Value Soars as Colts Rookie Running Back Drafted 23rd in World Championships

The Indianapolis Colts plan to have rookie running back Jonathan Taylor share carries with returning starter Marlon Mack. But NFL fantasy enthusiasts are convinced Taylor will be a better performer.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

If Anyone Can Adjust to a New Normal, it's Colts Coach Frank Reich

He started his Indianapolis Colts head coaching career 1-5, then lost franchise quarterback Andrew Luck before year two. So the Coronavirus pandemic, a virtual offseason, and the uncertainty of a 2020 NFL season are merely the latest challenges for Frank Reich.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'Put a Damn Mask on'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard started a Wednesday Zoom video call with a lengthy explanation on the safety protocols put into place at the facility. And he sent a blunt message to everyone about the importance of wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Phillip B. Wilson

One Year After Omission, Colts' Quenton Nelson Ranked 29th Among Top Players

Two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson has established himself as one of the NFL’s best players since the Indianapolis Colts selected him sixth overall in 2018. Another indication of his stature came Tuesday, when he was listed 29th among the league’s top players for 2020.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: Quarterback

The series starts with the most important position. Philip Rivers will be the starting quarterback with Jacoby Brissett as the backup. Question is, will the Indianapolis Colts keep three? And will that third passer be either rookie fourth-round pick Jacob Eason or Chad Kelly?

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Place Kemoko Turay, Mo Alie-Cox on PUP

As veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts made designations on four players, three rehabilitating injuries.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Darius Leonard, DeForest Buckner Ranked in NFL Top Player List

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were the first Indianapolis Colts to be mentioned in NFL.com's “Top 100 Players of 2020."

Phillip B. Wilson