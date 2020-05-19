AllColts
NFL Fantasy: How Many TDs Will Colts QB Philip Rivers Throw in 2020?

Phillip B. Wilson

The over/under on Philip Rivers touchdown passes in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts is set at 27.5.

If looking at the 38-year-old passer’s previous year with the L.A. Chargers, fantasy owners might be inclined to take the under because Rivers had just 23 TD passes and 20 interceptions.

But look at his six seasons before that. Rivers had 28 or more TD passes each year. In 14 seasons as a full-time starter, he had 28 or more nine times.

And consider that Rivers will be behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, a noticeable improvement in pass protection from being hounded with the Bolts. The Colts also ranked seventh in rushing last season and have added rookie running back Jonathan Taylor. So that balance should lessen the load on Rivers.

“I am indeed taking the over, the slight over here,” said Sports Illustrated Gambling and Fantasy analyst Jaime Eisner. “The oddsmakers are leaning slightly under, with the minus-124 juice on the under. Look, I know he threw 23 touchdowns last year, but he had thrown 28 or more six years in a row before that and nine of the previous 11 seasons.

“I think he can actually flirt with 30 this year with a much-improved offensive line compared to what he was behind with the Chargers last year.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
DanKuhn14
DanKuhn14

have to agree with Jaime. going with over

Phillip B. Wilson
Phillip B. Wilson

Editor

Yep, wanted to make sure I got that quote in there. Cheers!

Jaime Eisner
Jaime Eisner

I think Rivers can flirt with 30 TDs this season

