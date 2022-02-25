NFL.com Not Impressed With Indianapolis Colts Draft

NFL.com graded all 32 NFL Draft Classes from 2021, and they were unimpressed with the Indianapolis Colts rookies.

The Colts were given a D- and ranked 30th ahead of the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

If you came here for extensive Kwity Paye analysis, you're in luck! A 15-game starter, the first-round pick logged 642 snaps -- 80 more than the entire rest of the draft class combined. Now, the Colts took Odeyingbo knowing he was in the midst of a lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles and Ehlinger was always viewed as a developmental prospect, but Davis didn't make the roster and eventually relocated to Green Bay, while the others simply failed to make an impact. - Gennaro Filice, NFL.com

Flice gives the Colts points for Paye's strong finish. Nearly all of Paye's production came in the second half of the season including all four of his sacks.

Paye was the only Colts' rookie to start a game.

The Colts didn't have a third-round pick after trading it to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz deal. That same deal costs Indianapolis their first-round pick this season.

Losing their first-round pick might not be the worst thing in the world for the Colts if their 2021 early returns were any indication, but it looks like that pick will have been traded in vain.

Wentz appears to be out the door next month with no clear successor in sight.

The good news for Colts fans is the team with the highest ranking, the Kansas City Chiefs, didn't have a first-round pick last season either.

The Chiefs struck gold in the second round with linebacker Nick Bolton at pick 58 and center Creed Humphrey at pick 63.

Bolton had 112 tackles last year and Humphrey was Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded center.

The 2022 NFL Draft class is considered to be relatively weak at the top but deep in the trenches. The Colts' first pick in the draft is No. 47 overall, and they could address their need for a quarterback with a player like Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder or fortify either side of the line of scrimmage with a quality player.

The early returns on the 2021 class weren't good for the Colts, but Paye came on strong at the end, Odeyingbo should be healthy, and Ehlinger will get a chance to impress in the offseason.

The story is just getting started for the Colts rookie class.