NFL.com Not Impressed With Indianapolis Colts Draft

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kwity Paye
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

NFL.com Not Impressed With Colts Draft

NFL.com graded all 32 NFL Draft Classes from 2021, and they were unimpressed with the Indianapolis Colts rookies.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NFL.com graded each of the 32 NFL draft classes from 2021, and they came away unimpressed with the rookies of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts were given a D- and ranked 30th ahead of the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

If you came here for extensive Kwity Paye analysis, you're in luck! A 15-game starter, the first-round pick logged 642 snaps -- 80 more than the entire rest of the draft class combined. Now, the Colts took Odeyingbo knowing he was in the midst of a lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles and Ehlinger was always viewed as a developmental prospect, but Davis didn't make the roster and eventually relocated to Green Bay, while the others simply failed to make an impact. - Gennaro Filice, NFL.com

Flice gives the Colts points for Paye's strong finish. Nearly all of Paye's production came in the second half of the season including all four of his sacks.

Paye was the only Colts' rookie to start a game. 

The Colts didn't have a third-round pick after trading it to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz deal. That same deal costs Indianapolis their first-round pick this season.

Losing their first-round pick might not be the worst thing in the world for the Colts if their 2021 early returns were any indication, but it looks like that pick will have been traded in vain.

Read More

Wentz appears to be out the door next month with no clear successor in sight.

The good news for Colts fans is the team with the highest ranking, the Kansas City Chiefs, didn't have a first-round pick last season either.

The Chiefs struck gold in the second round with linebacker Nick Bolton at pick 58 and center Creed Humphrey at pick 63. 

Bolton had 112 tackles last year and Humphrey was Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded center.

The 2022 NFL Draft class is considered to be relatively weak at the top but deep in the trenches. The Colts' first pick in the draft is No. 47 overall, and they could address their need for a quarterback with a player like Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder or fortify either side of the line of scrimmage with a quality player.

The early returns on the 2021 class weren't good for the Colts, but Paye came on strong at the end, Odeyingbo should be healthy, and Ehlinger will get a chance to impress in the offseason.

The story is just getting started for the Colts rookie class.

Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
News

NFL.com Not Impressed With Indianapolis Colts Draft

By HH Staff
9 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) prepare for the start against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts 2021 Season Review: Defensive Ends

By Andrew Moore
1 hour ago
Sep 14, 2013; Denton, TX, USA; Ball State Cardinals defensive tackle Nathan Ollie (92) tackles North Texas Mean Green running back Brandin Byrd (24) during the game at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green defeated the Cardinals 34-27.
News

Colts Reportedly Find Their Defensive Line Coach

By Jake Arthur
10 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive back Mike Mitchell (34) celebrates a tackle and a third down stop in the second half of their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct 21, 2018. The Colts defeated the Bills 37-5. Indianapolis Colts Battle The Buffalo Bills In Nfl Action
News

Another Former Colts Player Joining Staff as Coach

By Jake Arthur
11 hours ago
USATSI_17017437
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

By Zach Hicks
23 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Is Carson Wentz Gone Already?

By HH Staff
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17438715
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

By Zach Hicks
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17449270
Film

Five Tight Ends That The Colts Could Target in Free Agency

By Zach Hicks
Feb 23, 2022