NFL Opt-Out Deadline Passes, so Now Teams Forge Ahead to Play

Phillip B. Wilson

There weren’t any more opt-out surprises at the Indianapolis Colts complex on Thursday afternoon.

That’s modestly encouraging after three young reserves — linebacker Skai Moore, cornerback Marvell Tell III, and safety Rolan Milligan — announced on Tuesday and Wednesday that they won’t play in 2020. The NFL deadline for opt-out decisions was 4 p.m., Thursday (EST).

Around the NFL, 67 players took the opt-out option. Another 102 players have been placed on reserve/COVID-19 with 51 since activated after having two negative tests. The Colts have two young players, wide receiver Malik Henry and cornerback Jackson Porter, on that list.

While Colts head coach Frank Reich reiterated that he respects the personal decisions of each opt-out player and that they are still considered family, it will be interesting to see how their decision plays out beyond this season.

Thinking beyond the Colts, it’s fair to wonder how many of these players will be received in the locker room if or when they return in 2021.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to opt-out. His reason was respected — as a doctor in the trenches fighting COVID-19, he wanted to continue helping patients.

But anyone who doesn’t think there’s negative perception about players who have declined to play should check out the Twitter account of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. He eventually decided to play, but strongly considered sitting out. That he mulled the option prompted some social-media feedback that prompted this tweet response.

If anyone deserves understanding, it’s players who have seen family members impacted by COVID-19. That also includes players who have children and families to think about.

Most players are in peak physical condition and have every reason to believe they can beat COVID-19 if infected. But as Reich reminded in a Wednesday conference call, a player not wanting to put a family at risk should be respected. It’s not just about the players.

There’s ample reason to be skeptical about the NFL pulling off a season when considering how many players will be traveling, playing games, and sweating and spitting on each other. All it took for the MLB Miami Marlins to have an outbreak with 17 positive tests was a few players venturing out on a road trip.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has referred to this NFL challenge against COVID-19 as the “ultimate test of discipline.” He acknowledged in a recent Zoom video call that so many are convinced the NFL can’t pull this off, and he would love to see the league prove the doubters wrong.

If the NFL can make this season work without any serious setbacks or outbreaks involving players and personnel, it will be quite an accomplishment.

Here’s hoping that can happen, somehow, some way.

COVID-19 Listings/Opt-Outs

COVID-19 Listings/Opt-Outs

Throughout the NFL, there have been 67 players who have officially opted-out with their decision reported to the league. Another 102 have been placed on reserve/COVID-19 with 51 having been activated after having two negative tests. Four of those activated were waived.

* 47 players have been placed on active/PUP with eight passing a physical and another being waived.

* 29 players were placed on active/NFI, five of whom passed physicals.

  • Seven were placed on active/non-football illness with all passing physicals. One of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

The total is 245 players not available to their teams for some period of time, including those that opted out.

Six teams have yet to have a player on reserve/COVID-19: Arizona, Carolina, Houston, L.A. Chargers, New England, Seattle.

Five teams have none now, but had at least one on the list: Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco.

Three teams had no players opt out: Atlanta, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh.

Here is a team-by-team look through Tuesday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physical)

Atlanta: 6 COVID-19 (4 activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (4 activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (3 activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 3 PUP (1 passed physical), 4 NFI (1 passed physical)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (4 activated), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19, 2 PUP

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (4 activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19, 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (7 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated)

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 14 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 6 activated, 1 waived), 1 NFI

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (6 activated), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 3 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19, 2 PUP

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (2 activated), 2 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19, 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19, 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (1 activated, then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford One of 33 COVIDs Activated

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He's on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

