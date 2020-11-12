SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

NFL Picks: Week 10

Phillip B. Wilson

After going .500 in two of the previous three weeks, 11-3 was a welcome change in the NFL picks.

But it’s time to quickly move on with the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) visiting the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in an important AFC South Division matchup on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn. (8:20 p.m., Fox-59 TV).

The Titans sit atop the division, but the Colts could pull even with a win and gain an early edge in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Colts are two-point road underdogs, but have won the last two years at Nissan Stadium.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, the 2019 NFL rushing champion, is always the first priority for a Colts defense that is No. 1 in fewest total yards allowed and No. 3 in stopping the run. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had 15 total tackles, including 13 solos, in Sunday's home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Because the Houston Texans (2-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) have struggled so much, it’s fair to suggest the Colts and Titans will decide this division title and an automatic playoff berth. The two division rivals will see other again in Week 12 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For what it’s worth, considering the overall picks have been just so-so, I’m 7-1 in Colts games this year — did anybody get the Jaguars beating the Colts in the season opener? And the Jaguars haven’t won since.

Yeah, I’m still shaking my head about that one.

Good luck, pickers!

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry fumbles after being hit by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker in the Titans' 2019 road win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry fumbles after being hit by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker in a 2019 game.George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

AFC Team Sites

NFC Team Sites

Monday Morning Quarterback

SI Fantasy

SI Gambling

PhilB’s Picks

Colts at Titans — Titans

Texans at Browns — Browns

Washington at Lions — Lions

Jaguars at Packers — Packers

Eagles at Giants — Giants

Buccaneers at Panthers — Buccaneers

Broncos at Raiders — Raiders

Chargers at Dolphins — Dolphins

Bills at Cardinals — Cardinals

Seahawks at Rams — Rams

49ers at Saints — Saints

Bengals at Steelers — Steelers

Ravens at Patriots — Ravens

Vikings at Bears — Vikings

Week 9 — 11-3 (.786)

Overall — 86-46-1 (.650)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

(While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in. Our NFL, CFB, and MLB plays and information delivered to SI PRO members have gone 177-118-2 YTD so far in 2020.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Week 10: Division Lead on Line in Primetime

The Titans lead the AFC South Division by one game over the Colts entering Thursday night’s showdown in Nashville, Tenn.

Phillip B. Wilson

Do Colts Trust Rookie Jonathan Taylor?

The Indianapolis Colts starting running back was benched after losing his first NFL fumble in Sunday's home loss, and has had only one carry in the second half of each of the past two games.

Phillip B. Wilson

Even Philip Rivers Laughs at Missed Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s stumbling missed tackle that failed to prevent a TD fumble return on Sunday led to some teammates having a few laughs at his expense.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Grover Stewart, Braden Smith Make PFF's 'NFL Week 9 Team of the Week'

The linemen are among several Indianapolis Colts who were graded in the top 10 at their NFL positions last week.

Jake Arthur

Colts' Offensive Issues Are Quite Clear

Although the Indianapolis Colts have a decent defense and have steadily improved with GM Chris Ballard, Sunday’s home loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved the offense still needs upgrades.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Ravens

A promising start disappeared as the Indianapolis Colts didn't score in the second half of a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Phillip B. Wilson

Solid Defense Gives Colts a Chance

A Sunday home loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved discouraging, but the Indianapolis Colts defense played admirably.

Jake Arthur

Ravens Win For First Time in Indianapolis

After a sluggish first half, the Baltimore Ravens dominated the second half for a 24-10 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Studs & Duds

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on hot and cold players.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Mike Heisz

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Mike Heisz, 34, of Toronto, Ontario (Canada). The Colts fan since quarterback Peyton Manning was drafted in 1998 shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts’ Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson