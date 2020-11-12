NFL Picks: Week 10

After going .500 in two of the previous three weeks, 11-3 was a welcome change in the NFL picks.

But it’s time to quickly move on with the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) visiting the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in an important AFC South Division matchup on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn. (8:20 p.m., Fox-59 TV).

The Titans sit atop the division, but the Colts could pull even with a win and gain an early edge in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Colts are two-point road underdogs, but have won the last two years at Nissan Stadium.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, the 2019 NFL rushing champion, is always the first priority for a Colts defense that is No. 1 in fewest total yards allowed and No. 3 in stopping the run. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had 15 total tackles, including 13 solos, in Sunday's home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Because the Houston Texans (2-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) have struggled so much, it’s fair to suggest the Colts and Titans will decide this division title and an automatic playoff berth. The two division rivals will see other again in Week 12 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For what it’s worth, considering the overall picks have been just so-so, I’m 7-1 in Colts games this year — did anybody get the Jaguars beating the Colts in the season opener? And the Jaguars haven’t won since.

Yeah, I’m still shaking my head about that one.

Good luck, pickers!

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry fumbles after being hit by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker in a 2019 game. George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

PhilB’s Picks

Colts at Titans — Titans

Texans at Browns — Browns

Washington at Lions — Lions

Jaguars at Packers — Packers

Eagles at Giants — Giants

Buccaneers at Panthers — Buccaneers

Broncos at Raiders — Raiders

Chargers at Dolphins — Dolphins

Bills at Cardinals — Cardinals

Seahawks at Rams — Rams

49ers at Saints — Saints

Bengals at Steelers — Steelers

Ravens at Patriots — Ravens

Vikings at Bears — Vikings

Week 9 — 11-3 (.786)

Overall — 86-46-1 (.650)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

