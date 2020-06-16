AllColts
Top Stories
News

NFL Rookies Like Colts Guard Danny Pinter Stay Humble, Focus on Playbook

Phillip B. Wilson

Danny Pinter isn’t residing far from Indianapolis, so he’s had the opportunity during virtual offseason training activities to work out with some of his new Indianapolis Colts teammates, including Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly.

But for the most part, the fifth-round selection out of Ball State has just quietly gone about his business, playing the role of a humble rookie, just looking to learn whatever he can from Zoom video conference team meetings.

It’s not the ideal scenario, just biding his time while staying with his brother up in Yorktown, Ind., a suburb of Muncie, where he played offensive tackle as a senior for the Cardinals. But the Coronavirus pandemic closed NFL facilities until recently, so it’s not like Pinter had much of a choice.

Offensive line coach Chris Strausser told Colts.com that he’s been impressed with how quickly Pinter has picked up things in those meetings. Pinter is transitioning in the NFL to a reserve role at offensive guard and center.

“Obviously, you’re a rookie. That’s your place,” Pinter said in a Tuesday Zoom conference call. “You have to understand your place on the team, but my biggest emphasis has certainly just been to grasp the playbook as much as I can. I just have been putting a lot of time into that because the circumstances as they are right now – either way, even if we could be practicing the playbook would be certainly my number one priority. But with everything being virtual right now, just really put a big emphasis on that. I think that’s helped, but still continuing to put time into that to grow stronger mentally.”

Ball State offensive tackle Danny Pinter, shown celebrating a rare touchdown in college, was drafted in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts. He's expected to move inside as a reserve offensive guard/center.
Danny Pinter, who played offensive tackle at Ball State, is switching to Colts offensive guard.Jordan Kartholl/USA TODAY Sports

Pinter joins a Colts O-line that didn’t have a missed start last season, the only group to do so. He’s learned a lot from veterans like Kelly, All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson, and 10th-year pro offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

“From an X’s and O’s standpoint, obviously those guys are on top of their game and they know all the little intricate details,” Pinter said. “That’s something I’ve already learned, just how important that is to know all that and I think that’s what allows them to play at such a high level that they do. Also, just the way they carry themselves. They talk about how they’re working out. They’re really attacking whatever they do. Just their presence and leadership – they’re in full control of the room for sure. That’s something I’ve definitely grasped.”

A key to solid O-line play is building chemistry, which is difficult when not on the field together. No mini-camps or offseason practices, just Zoom calls.

“Yeah, it’s a little different,” Pinter said. “You know, you’re doing it virtually, you can’t be there in person of course, but I think we’ve done a really good job both in the O-line and the rookie class, just doing certain things that you can to just grow that chemistry. At the end of the day, you’re still all working together and you’re working for the same goals. So I think that that still carries over whether it’s virtually or not.

“I’ve just been trying to – you know they say, ‘Be seen, not heard,’ as a rookie. That’s certainly how I’ve been carrying myself and just trying to be on top of my game for what I can do, answering questions. Those guys have great chemistry and it’s a great group of guys so they’re obviously welcoming.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts Rookie Wide Receiver Dezmon Patmon Joins Philip Rivers' Throwing Sessions

Upon arrival this week in Indianapolis, sixth-round selection Dezmon Patmon has already started his participation in quarterback Philip Rivers’ throwing sessions. The Colts wide receiver was working out in California with fellow draftees Michael Pittman Jr. and Jacob Eason.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Footballfan55

Colts Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor: 'You Don't Count the Reps, You Make the Reps Count'

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t concerned about sharing carries with 2019 leading rusher Marlon Mack. What Taylor does with his NFL carries is what matters most.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Footballfan55

Colts Coach Frank Reich Shares Virtual Team Meeting Presentation, Interactions

It isn’t often that NFL teams allow such inside access, but Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich provided a recap of a recent virtual team meeting with players that included PowerPoint presentations. He also talked about stories that players shared regarding the country’s unrest about racism.

Phillip B. Wilson

Understated Colts Pass Rusher Robert Mathis Spoke Volumes in Sacks

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that franchise sack record-holder Robert Mathis will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Nov. 22 home game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. He becomes the 17th inductee into the Colts Ring of Honor.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Underrated Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments highlights the most underrated players for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Footballfan55

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett Paid Well to be Team Player for Indianapolis Colts

After losing his starting quarterback job to Philip Rivers this offseason, there’s no way Jacoby Brissett is going to be content with being a backup again. But the reality is, the Indianapolis Colts are paying him $21.4 million to be the consummate professional in 2020.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Footballfan55

Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman Reiterates Importance of Indianapolis Colts' Team Culture

As a player, fullback Tom Rathman won two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers, an organization that understood the necessity of talented players buying into being unselfish. As the Indianapolis Colts’ running backs coach, he sees the same building blocks for his current employer.

Phillip B. Wilson

Philip Rivers Being Doubted Didn't Go Unnoticed

The Indianapolis Colts’ new quarterback doesn’t usually pay attention to the outside noise, but his ears perked up about criticism that the 17th-year pro was washed up after struggling in 2019 with the L.A. Chargers.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts QB Philip Rivers Explains 'Nunc Coepi'

The 17th-year NFL quarterback is a big believer in the Latin phrase “Nunc Coepi,” which means “Now I begin.” He’s always found ways to apply the phrase to life, which includes becoming the Indianapolis Colts quarterback for 2020 after 16 seasons with the Chargers.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin Maintains Confidence After Learning From Rookie Year

Life in the NFL comes at cornerbacks rather fast, so second-round pick Rock Ya-Sin was thrust into adapting rather quickly as a rookie. He was flagged for his share of penalties, but says the learning process was essential for his growth.

Phillip B. Wilson