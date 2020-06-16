NFL Rookies Like Colts Guard Danny Pinter Stay Humble, Focus on Playbook

Danny Pinter isn’t residing far from Indianapolis, so he’s had the opportunity during virtual offseason training activities to work out with some of his new Indianapolis Colts teammates, including Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly.

But for the most part, the fifth-round selection out of Ball State has just quietly gone about his business, playing the role of a humble rookie, just looking to learn whatever he can from Zoom video conference team meetings.

It’s not the ideal scenario, just biding his time while staying with his brother up in Yorktown, Ind., a suburb of Muncie, where he played offensive tackle as a senior for the Cardinals. But the Coronavirus pandemic closed NFL facilities until recently, so it’s not like Pinter had much of a choice.

Offensive line coach Chris Strausser told Colts.com that he’s been impressed with how quickly Pinter has picked up things in those meetings. Pinter is transitioning in the NFL to a reserve role at offensive guard and center.

“Obviously, you’re a rookie. That’s your place,” Pinter said in a Tuesday Zoom conference call. “You have to understand your place on the team, but my biggest emphasis has certainly just been to grasp the playbook as much as I can. I just have been putting a lot of time into that because the circumstances as they are right now – either way, even if we could be practicing the playbook would be certainly my number one priority. But with everything being virtual right now, just really put a big emphasis on that. I think that’s helped, but still continuing to put time into that to grow stronger mentally.”

Danny Pinter, who played offensive tackle at Ball State, is switching to Colts offensive guard. Jordan Kartholl/USA TODAY Sports

Pinter joins a Colts O-line that didn’t have a missed start last season, the only group to do so. He’s learned a lot from veterans like Kelly, All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson, and 10th-year pro offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

“From an X’s and O’s standpoint, obviously those guys are on top of their game and they know all the little intricate details,” Pinter said. “That’s something I’ve already learned, just how important that is to know all that and I think that’s what allows them to play at such a high level that they do. Also, just the way they carry themselves. They talk about how they’re working out. They’re really attacking whatever they do. Just their presence and leadership – they’re in full control of the room for sure. That’s something I’ve definitely grasped.”

A key to solid O-line play is building chemistry, which is difficult when not on the field together. No mini-camps or offseason practices, just Zoom calls.

“Yeah, it’s a little different,” Pinter said. “You know, you’re doing it virtually, you can’t be there in person of course, but I think we’ve done a really good job both in the O-line and the rookie class, just doing certain things that you can to just grow that chemistry. At the end of the day, you’re still all working together and you’re working for the same goals. So I think that that still carries over whether it’s virtually or not.

“I’ve just been trying to – you know they say, ‘Be seen, not heard,’ as a rookie. That’s certainly how I’ve been carrying myself and just trying to be on top of my game for what I can do, answering questions. Those guys have great chemistry and it’s a great group of guys so they’re obviously welcoming.”

