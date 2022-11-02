Skip to main content

Nyheim Hines Says Goodbye to Colts, Teammates React

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines took to Twitter to say goodbye after being traded on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Colts are losing one of their most substantial playmakers on the field and locker room influences outside of it after trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

The fifth-year running back was a fixture in the community, regularly participating in the Colts' charitable acts, and he also became a fan favorite on Sundays for his ability to make big plays.

The Colts traded Hines to the Bills in exchange for fellow running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2023.

Before departing, Hines took to Twitter to say goodbye to the team and its fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years," Hines wrote. "You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful "

Many of Hines' now-former teammates also big Hines adieu on social media, including safety Julian Blackmon, who is losing a teammate in Hines but gaining a former college teammate in Moss.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with running back Nyheim Hines (21) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

What Grade did ESPN Give Colts in Nyheim Hines Trade?

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) draws back for a pass Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Shows Promise in Loss vs. Commanders

By Andrew Moore
USATSI_19332139
News

Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) celebrates his long run in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Film

Parris Campbell's Emergence Has Been A Welcomed Surprise: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs the ball ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) during the second half in the AFC Wild Card game at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

TRADE: Colts Send Nyheim Hines to Bills, Per Report

By Jake Arthur
Frank Reich vs Commanders
News

Colts in Freefall in Latest NFL Power Rankings

By HH Staff
Then Indianapolis Colts assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady works with his players at the Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield on Tuesday Aug 21 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield
News

Colts Fire Marcus Brady as Offensive Coordinator

By Jake Arthur
Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs the ball while New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Report: 'Odds are Good' Colts Trade Nyheim Hines Tuesday

By Jake Arthur