Nyheim Hines Says Goodbye to Colts, Teammates React

The Indianapolis Colts are losing one of their most substantial playmakers on the field and locker room influences outside of it after trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

The fifth-year running back was a fixture in the community, regularly participating in the Colts' charitable acts, and he also became a fan favorite on Sundays for his ability to make big plays.

The Colts traded Hines to the Bills in exchange for fellow running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2023.

Before departing, Hines took to Twitter to say goodbye to the team and its fans.

"Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years," Hines wrote. "You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful "

Many of Hines' now-former teammates also big Hines adieu on social media, including safety Julian Blackmon, who is losing a teammate in Hines but gaining a former college teammate in Moss.

