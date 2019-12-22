Nyheim Hines' Two Punt-Return TDs Spark Colts Rout

Nearly two months of mostly discouraging results didn’t seem to matter for one Sunday when everything went the Indianapolis Colts’ way.

Nyheim Hines became the first Colts returner to have two punt-return touchdowns, a struggling offense awoke with 218 rushing yards and a defense that has been devoid of big plays came up with five sacks and three interceptions in a 38-6 home rout of the hapless Carolina Panthers.

The Colts (7-8), who had lost four in a row and six of seven, were ahead 7-0 when Hines returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. The second-year reserve running back became just the 14th player in NFL history with two punt-return scores in a game when he brought back another 71 yards in the fourth quarter.

“Honestly I’m on cloud nine,” Hines said on the field afterward. “Even when I was dreaming of having big games, it was nothing like this.”

After using his 4.3-second, 40-yard dash speed on the first score, he threw the football into the air and didn’t break stride in running up the tunnel beyond the end zone. On the second, he high-stepped into the end zone from about 10 yards out.

Hines amassed a franchise-record 195 yards on three returns, the fourth-highest total in NFL history.

“I’m so proud of this man here,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said of Hines before presenting him with a game ball in the locker room.

The Panthers (5-10), who have lost seven straight, proved to be the perfect antidote for what ailed the Colts, whose inability to finish in going 5-6 in one-score games has been a reoccurring trend. Alas, this day, this game got out of hand quickly.

Eliminated from AFC playoff contention after Monday’s 34-7 loss at New Orleans, the Colts responded as head coach Frank Reich suggested earlier in the week by dominating in every phase.

“Great work, great preparation all week, right?” Reich told his players on Sunday. “That’s the way to handle our business. Like we said all week, are we going to prove ourselves trustworthy to one another? We come out here and go to work every day, we come out here and play a 60-minute game and do it together and show it by our actions. We did that today. Complete overall victory. Good job, guys.”

Although quarterback Jacoby Brissett was still inconsistent in the passing game, completing just 14 of 27 passes for 119 yards, it didn’t matter. Brissett started the scoring with a 1-yard TD rush to cap an opening 36-yard scoring drive on a short field created by a Hines 40-yard punt return.

Hines made it 14-0 with his first punt-return TD, the first time a Colts player has scored on a punt return since T.Y. Hilton in 2012.

The Panthers gave rookie quarterback Will Grier his first NFL start and he predictably tried to rely upon workhorse running back Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for just 54 yards on 13 carries while catching 15 passes for 119 yards. Grier completed 27 of 44 passes for 224 yards.

But the visitors were unable to find the end zone, the first time that’s happened for a Colts opponent this season.

Colts cornerback Pierre Desir had two of the team’s three interceptions and Al-Quadin Muhammad contributed a career-high two sacks. Muhammad entered with one career sack in 33 games. Linebacker Anthony Walker had one interception, one sack and 10 tackles. Justin Houston also had a sack to raise his season total to 10, the first time he’s been in double digits since 2014.

This same Colts defense had been practically invisible against the Saints in allowing Drew Brees to set an NFL record by completing 29 of 30 passes as well as surpassing Peyton Manning’s career TD mark with four to reach 541. Brees threw three more TD passes in a road win at Tennessee on Sunday to boost that career record to 544.

The Colts led 21-3 by halftime after Marlon Mack scored on a 3-yard rush. The Colts’ leading rusher eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season with a 95-yard effort on 16 carries. His 1,014 yards in 13 games is the first time the third-year pro has surpassed 1,000 yards and the Colts’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Frank Gore in 2016. He’s just the seventh Colts 1,000-yard rusher since 1984.

Backup Jordan Wilkins rushed for 84 yards on nine carries with a final TD rush. The 218 rushing yards marked the third time the Colts have gained more than 200 yards in a game this season.

The Panthers finish the season at home against the Saints. The Colts close at Jacksonville (5-10), where they haven’t won since 2012.