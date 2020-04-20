On Second Thought, Perhaps Safety is Higher Colts Draft Priority

AllColts
INDIANAPOLIS — At the end of Friday’s video conference call with Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, he was asked about picking up the 2021 contract option on safety Malik Hooker.

Ballard, who has until May 4 to decide, was non-committal.

“Yeah, we have a little time,” he said. “When I get through the draft, we’ll sit down and we’ll talk about the direction we’re going to go there.”

Selected 15th overall in the 2017 NFL draft, the ball-hawking Hooker has made some memorable plays, most notably his one-handed interception of Philip Rivers in the 2019 season opener. But it sure sounds like he hasn’t contributed enough impact plays to make that fifth-year contract option a no-brainer.

Hooker’s solid rookie season was cut short nine games by a knee injury. He’s missed five more starts due to injuries in the past two seasons. He has 76 total tackles, seven interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Perhaps Ballard wants to see how this week’s draft unfolds and what players he selects before deciding on Hooker beyond 2020. The Colts have seven picks in the draft, which is Thursday through Saturday, starting with a pair of selections in the second round.

Maybe safety is more of a priority than originally perceived? The other starter on the back line is second-year pro Khari Willis, a 2019 fourth-round pick. The other safety options are reserve role players George Odum and Rolan Milligan.

Despite the Colts’ obvious needs at wide receiver, it’s fair to remind the team is thin at the safety position. Factoring in the Colts not being on the draft clock until picks 34 and 44 on Friday, what safeties will be considered?

LSU’s Grant Delpit was thought to be the best safety prospect, but has dropped to the second round in many recent mock drafts due to his inconsistency as a tackler.

Next on SI.com writer Scott Hanson’s safety prospect list is Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, who can play either safety or slot cornerback because he’s solid in coverage as well as run support. The Colts already have an excellent slot corner in Kenny Moore II, but having a safety with McKinney’s skill set would be a plus.

A third safety option is California’s Ashtyn Davis, who has the speed and range to match up with tight ends and doesn’t shy away from making tackles. Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., the son of a 14-year NFL veteran, is an intriguing option as a sure tackler with outstanding ball skills.

If the Colts are thinking safety in the middle rounds, the short list of possible safeties are Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois, Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne, Terrell Burgess of Utah and Brandon Jones of Texas.

