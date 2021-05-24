Sports Illustrated home
Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James to Receive Hall of Fame Rings September 19 Against Rams

Two of the greatest players in franchise history will be honored in front of fans on September 19 against the Los Angeles Rams, a little more than a month after being officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The 2021 season will be a special one for the Indianapolis Colts, on and off the field.

This summer, legendary QB Peyton Manning and arguably the best running back in franchise history in Edgerrin James will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A little more than a month after that official induction, both Manning and James will receive their Hall of Fame rings in front of Colts fans on September 19 when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m., the team announced Monday.

James was voted into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020 but had his public induction postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James will become the fourth Colts running back to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Lenny Moore, Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk. James was originally selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 1999 Draft out of Miami (Fla.) and was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor in 2012.

The former star running back rushed for nearly 10,000 yards in seven seasons with the Colts before heading to the desert for three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

James and the rest of the 2020 class will be inducted with the Class of 2021, which includes Manning, who quarterbacked the Colts to a win in Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears.

Manning becomes the second Colts' QB inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Johnny Unitas. Drafted first overall in 1999, Manning went on to be selected to 11 Pro Bowls as a member of the Colts. Following the 2009 season, Manning became the NFL's first four-time Most Valuable Player (2003-04, 2008-09).

Tickets for the Sept. 19 ceremony and game are on sale now at Colts.com/Tickets.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) has joined wide receiver Marvin Harrison (88) and running back Edgerrin James (32) in being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
