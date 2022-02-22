Offensive Star Named Colts' Most Improved Player By PFF

One Indianapolis Colts' offensive weapon took a significant step forward in 2021, earning Pro Football Focus's label as the team's most improved player. That player just isn't the one many are expecting. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Though Indianapolis Colts' second-year star running back Jonathan Taylor stole all of the (good) headlines this season, no player was more improved throughout the 2021 season than second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr., who finished with 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns, was named the Colts' most improved player Feb. 17 by Pro Football Focus, edging out Taylor and the likes of linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers for the distinction.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern California, Pittman Jr. emerged as a true No. 1 receiver under head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady in his second year in the NFL.

"Pittman became the reliable possession receiver the team drafted him to be last year," Pro Football Focus's Anthony Treash writes. "He was one of the 10 most productive wide receivers in the NFL against zone coverage this season. Pittman generated 2.17 yards per route run against zone and finished with the seventh-most yards (458) by finding soft spots in the coverage. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver also stood strong in contested scenarios, catching 18 of 28 such targets."

In his second season in the NFL, Pittman Jr. saw his grade jump to a 78.0 overall, up from a 62.8, good for an increase of 15.2.

Though the Colts' passing attack was mostly hit-or-miss last season, Pittman Jr. was as reliable as they come on the outside in Indy, consistently making the tough contested catches, bailing out the Colts in big spots.

While he wasn't much of a big-play receiver (just nine 20+ yard catches in 2021, 13 for his career), he's a terrific possession-style receiver that should only improve as the Colts' passing attack improves under Reich.

Having a No. 1 receiver in place will do wonders for the Colts' offense moving forward. Now the key is getting some complimentary pieces around him in the passing game, taking some of the onus on the young receiver to produce at a high level on his own.

