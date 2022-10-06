Skip to main content

Stage is Set for Phillip Lindsay Revenge Game

Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay will get a chance against his former team Thursday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay became somewhat of a cult hero with the Denver Broncos, and he'll get a chance to face his former team on Thursday night.

Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter that Lindsay, as expected, has been flexed from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Broncos. 

"The Colts are elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the Broncos, per source," wrote Pelissero on Twitter. "So with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out, Lindsay is set to make his Indianapolis debut against his old team in Denver."

Lindsay was born in Denver, and he played his college ball with University of Colorado. He went undrafted out of college but picked up with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He became wildly popular in Denver after rushing for back to back 1,000-yard seasons his first-two years in the league.

Lindsay fell off in year three of his career in Denver with just 502 yards in 2020 and was not resigned in 2021. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has bounced around with several teams since then including the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins before landing with the Colts to start the 2022 season.

The Broncos are having running back issues of their own this week including the loss of Javonte Williams to a devastating knee injury and Melvin Gordon's recurring fumbling problems.

Broncos fans who fondly remember Lindsay are quick to point out he has never fumbled in over 700-career touches.

Lindsay shared time with Gordon in 2020, and Broncos fans haven't particularly warmed to the former LA Chargers man during his three seasons in Denver.

While Lindsay has struggled since he left Denver, it's a good bet he'll welcome the opportunity to show his home town they made the wrong decision when they chose Gordon over him two seasons ago.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Locked On Colts Crossover: Keys to Victory Over Broncos

By Jake Arthur
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by multiple Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Broncos Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Out for Thursday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles with the ball Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Fumbles Away Chance at Stellar Day vs. Titans

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan to Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts
News

How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?

By HH Staff
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Colts' Offense is NOT Broken

By Zach Hicks
USATSI_19116592
News

Locked On Colts: On-Brand Win Coming vs. Broncos?

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_19165962
Film

Kwity Paye Emerging in Gus Bradley's Scheme: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to Jeff Saturday during the Colts Town Hall Meeting with their fans and season ticket holders at the Colts Complex Thursday, May 2, 2019. Colts Town Hall Meeting
News

Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts

By Jake Arthur