Stage is Set for Phillip Lindsay Revenge Game

Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay became somewhat of a cult hero with the Denver Broncos, and he'll get a chance to face his former team on Thursday night.

Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter that Lindsay, as expected, has been flexed from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

"The Colts are elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the Broncos, per source," wrote Pelissero on Twitter. "So with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out, Lindsay is set to make his Indianapolis debut against his old team in Denver."

Lindsay was born in Denver, and he played his college ball with University of Colorado. He went undrafted out of college but picked up with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He became wildly popular in Denver after rushing for back to back 1,000-yard seasons his first-two years in the league.

Lindsay fell off in year three of his career in Denver with just 502 yards in 2020 and was not resigned in 2021.

He has bounced around with several teams since then including the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins before landing with the Colts to start the 2022 season.

The Broncos are having running back issues of their own this week including the loss of Javonte Williams to a devastating knee injury and Melvin Gordon's recurring fumbling problems.

Broncos fans who fondly remember Lindsay are quick to point out he has never fumbled in over 700-career touches.

Lindsay shared time with Gordon in 2020, and Broncos fans haven't particularly warmed to the former LA Chargers man during his three seasons in Denver.

While Lindsay has struggled since he left Denver, it's a good bet he'll welcome the opportunity to show his home town they made the wrong decision when they chose Gordon over him two seasons ago.