Pick-Happy Colts Ground Winless Jets

INDIANAPOLIS — Xavier Rhodes kick-started the Indianapolis Colts with an interception return for a touchdown and T.J. Carrie finished off the rout with another pick-six in the final quarter.

The last time the Colts returned two interceptions for TDs in the same game was 1970. And it was against the New York Jets, too.

History repeated itself five decades later as the Colts enjoyed a 36-7 drubbing of the winless Jets on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts (2-1), favored by 11.5 points, won for the second consecutive week at home. The Jets (0-3) lost a third consecutive game by double digits.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was intercepted three times — and two of the passes sailed directly to defenders. The first mistake came early.

He tried to squeeze a sideline pass into a receiver who was blanketed. Rhodes stepped in front of Lawrence Cager for the pick and returned the turnover 44 yards for a touchdown with just 3:35 elapsed in the opening quarter.

The Colts also had three interceptions in last Sunday's 28-11 home win over Minnesota. It's the first time since 1992 that the Colts have had three interceptions in back-to-back games.

Darnold rebounded from his first INT to drive the visitors to a tying touchdown. The passer shook off Grover Stewart and Denico Autry, scrambled to his right, and threw a 16-yard TD pass to Braxton Berrios.

Because of the pick-six and the ensuing 14-play, 88-yard drive, the Colts offense didn’t touch the ball until 5:12 remained in the opening quarter. But quarterback Philip Rivers drove the home team 75 yards in 11 plays with tight end Mo Alie-Cox catching a 1-yard TD pass to make it 14-7.

Rookie Rodrigo Blankenship made a 42-yard field goal to give the Colts a 17-7 halftime lead. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor scored on a 1-yard run to make it 24-7 in the third quarter.

Carrie put this game away on the final play of the third quarter as Darnold’s deep pass toward the sideline flew directly to the defender, who returned the interception 47 yards for the touchdown and a 31-7 lead.

Defensive end Justin Houston sacked Darnold for a safety in the final quarter. It's the second consecutive week the Colts defense has sacked a passer for a safety. DeForest Buckner got Kirk Cousins for his first career safety.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was an efficient 17-of-21 passing for 217 yards with one TD for a passer rating of 125.6. Backup Jacoby Brissett played most of the fourth quarter.

Darnold finished 17-of-29 for 168 yards with one TD and three INTs for a passer rating of 53.

The Jets were without seven starters, including their top three wide receivers. The situation was so dire, head coach Adam Gase said during the week that he would play “anyone with a pulse.”

Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton exited early with a shoulder injury.

Former Colts running back Frank Gore had 57 yards rushing for the Jets.

The Colts visit the Chicago Bears next Sunday. The Jets host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

