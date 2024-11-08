Colts' Superstar OUT vs Bills
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. won't play against the Buffalo Bills. James Boyd of The Athletic had the news.
This is both good and bad for Indianapolis. Starting with the bad, Pittman is arguably the best overall receiver on the field for Indianapolis. While his 2024 hasn't been fantastic through his numbers, he's still a name that Joe Flacco can turn to any pass for a potential big play. So far this year Pittman has 30 catches for 366 receiving yards (12.2 average), and 2 touchdowns.
Now, the good from Pittman not playing. Simply put, Pittman hasn't been himself this year because of gutting it out through the back injury. There's a good chance that the former USC Trojan hasn't been over 60% health during any game in 2024, looking labored in route cuts and not producing like he has in past seasons. So far, it's been Josh Downs who's emerged as Indy's top pass-catcher. Pittman needs to rest and rehab his back so there's lower risk of furthering the injury. While it's awesome that PIttman is so tough, sometimes a player must be saved from themselves.
The Colts will turn to Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell to step up in Pittman's absence. The Bills will be ready to continue their four-game win streak with a road victory at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. We'll see if Shane Steichen and Co. can bounce back in a tough matchup.
