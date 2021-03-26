Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

PODCAST: T.Y. Hilton Returns, And All The Latest Colts Free Agency News

We discuss all of the latest free agency news for the Colts, including additions, subtractions, re-signings, and more. We also answer your questions.
Author:
Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, co-hosts Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle and Zach Hicks of Stampede Blue discuss all of the latest free agency news for the Colts.

Who are the new players that the Colts have signed, their in-house free agents that have departed for other teams, those that they have re-signed, and more.

The guys also answer listener questions.

In a relatively quiet free-agent period, the Colts retained their two most important free agents in wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Hilton was just a few minutes away from accepting a larger offer from the Baltimore Ravens before Colts owner Jim Irsay intervened. Rhodes took a deal from the Colts that is much lower than what was previously assumed to be his market value.

The Colts allowed several of their own free agents to depart to other teams but only made modest moves to replace them, which puts more of an emphasis on the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the big, initial wave of free agency now in the rear-view mirror, what are the Colts' biggest needs on the roster?

This episode is sponsored by BetOnline AG and eBay.

The show is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Never miss an episode of the show by subscribing now!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) celebrates with his Indianapolis Colts teammates after returning an interception 44 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's home rout of the N.Y. Jets.
News

PODCAST: We Discuss T.Y. Hilton's Return and All The Latest Colts Free Agency News

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) is blocked by Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Play The Kansas City Chiefs At Arrowhead Stadium In Afc Playoffs 2019
News

Colts Urged to Sign Ex-Chiefs Pro-Bowl OT Eric Fisher

USATSI_13850565
News

T.Y. Hilton Turned Down More Money from Other Team, Wows Andrew Luck

August 29, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

PFF Reveals 'Least Favorite' Colts Decision in Free Agency

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay (left) and general manager Chris Ballard have to find a quarterback for 2021 and beyond.
News

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Breaks Silence on Chris Ballard's Free-Agency Maneuvers

USATSI_13547144
News

Sam Tevi Talks about What He Knows about Role with Colts

USATSI_15392141
News

New Colts DL Isaac Rochell Spoke about What Attracted Him to Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack looks to stiff arm a tackler in a home game against Oakland earlier this season.
News

Marlon Mack Reveals What Drew Him Back to Colts