PODCAST: We Discuss T.Y. Hilton's Return and All The Latest Colts Free Agency News

We discuss all of the latest free agency news for the Colts, including additions, subtractions, re-signings, and more. We also answer your questions.

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, co-hosts Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle and Zach Hicks of Stampede Blue discuss all of the latest free agency news for the Colts.

Who are the new players that the Colts have signed, their in-house free agents that have departed for other teams, those that they have re-signed, and more.

The guys also answer listener questions.

In a relatively quiet free-agent period, the Colts retained their two most important free agents in wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Hilton was just a few minutes away from accepting a larger offer from the Baltimore Ravens before Colts owner Jim Irsay intervened. Rhodes took a deal from the Colts that is much lower than what was previously assumed to be his market value.

The Colts allowed several of their own free agents to depart to other teams but only made modest moves to replace them, which puts more of an emphasis on the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the big, initial wave of free agency now in the rear-view mirror, what are the Colts' biggest needs on the roster?

