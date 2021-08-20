August 20, 2021
PODCAST: Talking Colts-Vikings with Fansided's The Viking Age Podcast

Horseshoe Huddle Deputy Editor Josh Carney joined The Viking Age's Adam Patrick to discuss all things Colts and Vikings ahead of the Week 2 preseason matchup Saturday. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Author:
Publish date:

Ahead of Saturday's Week 2 preseason matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Horseshoe Huddle's Deputy Editor Josh Carney waded into the choppy waters to chalk it up with Fansided's The Viking Age editor Adam Patrick. 

Patrick and Carney go way back to the days of Pro Football Spot and talked about the late, great platform that launched the careers of so many writers across the NFL landscape. The pair also talked about two former Vikings thriving with the Colts in cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Holton Hill, and previewed Saturday's game. 

Patrick also hit Carney with a tough, hypothetical question regarding a potential move at quarterback ahead of the 2023 season for the Colts, and discussed what to watch for Saturday night inside U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Kickoff inside U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air on CBS, ABC and Fox in certain markets. 

The Colts will start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback to give the rookie a shot with the starters, while second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will work the second half. 

Key starters in DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore II, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith, and Jonathan Taylor are expected to appear in Saturday's game, which is being treated as the starting lineup's tuneup ahead of Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks on September 12. 

Have thoughts on the podcast between the Colts and the Vikings? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Sep 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
