PODCAST: The Horseshoe Guys Return to Discuss Colts' Minicamp, Carson Wentz, and More

With the Indianapolis Colts entering into some downtime ahead of the start of training camp in late July, The Horseshoe Guys' podcast returns as Josh Carney and Jake Arthur discuss a number of offseason talking points on the latest episode.
Author:
Publish date:

Things never seem to truly slow down in the world of the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts. 

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Deputy Editor Josh Carney and Senior Analyst Jake Arthur — better known as the tandem on The Horseshoe Guys podcast — came together to give their thoughts on the latest talking points of the Colts' offseason. 

On the latest episode, the guys cover everything from Carson Wentz impressing at minicamp, to rookie Kwity Paye hitting the ground running and receiving praise from teammates and coaches this offseason. 

The guys also took a deep dive into the offensive depth chart, taking a look a key position battles and providing analysis on individual offensive players across the board. 

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for wall-to-wall coverage of the Colts' offseason leading up to training camp, preseason, and the start of the regular season. 

On future episodes of the podcast, you can expect to hear insight from Josh and Jake as well as the knowledgeable guests that they bring on to discuss all things Colts and the NFL.

How are you feeling about the Colts' offseason to date? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

