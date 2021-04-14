Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Quarterback

The acquisition of Carson Wentz in the offseason gives this group a significant boost on paper. Behind him though, the Colts are in need of another arm or two.

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz in late February, the acquisition addressed a major need following the retirement of Phillip Rivers.

Without that trade, the Colts could have found themselves shopping for a veteran, under-performing arm in free agency like an Andy Dalton or a Mitch Trubisky. Instead, General Manager Chris Ballard knew how big of a need quarterback was and struck while the iron was hot, grabbing Wentz away from Philadelphia, uniting him with Head Coach Frank Reich, and QB Coach Press Taylor, putting Wentz in an advantageous position.

The addition of Wentz gives not only the Colts' roster a significant boost, but the QB room as well, which looks relatively light on paper ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft April 29-May 1.

On the roster: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Jalen Morton

Pre-Draft need: High

Wentz is relatively durable overall, having missed just 8 regular season games in five seasons due to injury. The former 2017 MVP finalist tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2017 season, and then fractured a vertebrae in his back late in the 2018 season.

That said, it's hard to overlook his significant injury history, in terms of seriousness of each injury. Knowing that, the Colts need to have adequate depth behind him, especially if they're trying to compete for a Super Bowl championship in 2021.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, that depth is nowhere near adequate behind Wentz.

Jacob Eason certainly has a number of fans within the Colts' fan base, but the fact is he hasn't even attempted a single pass in an NFL game, preseason included. Now, that's not Eason's fault, considering he was drafted last season in the middle of a pandemic, which canceled preseason games and took away any chance to him to see the field in an NFL setting.

While I understand Eason was behind the 8-ball in 2020, the fact remains he has not taken a single snap in an NFL game, let alone dress for one. It's dangerous – and in my opinion — poor roster management to go into the 2021 season with Eason as your No. 2.

Ballard and the Colts would be wise to kick the tires on someone like veterans Alex Smith, AJ McCarron, Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles or Matt Barkley this late in free agency. Having a guy who has starting experience behind Wentz guards against a possible injury to Wentz, which could significantly hinder the Colts' plans in 2021.

Should the Colts decide to not pick up a veteran signal caller ahead of the NFL Draft, I am of the position that they should take a flier on a QB on Day 3, whether that's Wake Forest's Jamie Newman (who reminds me a ton of Jacoby Brissett), Stanford's Davis Mills, Arkansas' Felipe Franks and Mississippi State's KJ Costello.

Though none of those four names would solidify the QB room behind Wentz for 2021, it would give the Colts yet another talented arm to work with under Reich, Taylor and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Have thoughts on the QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft? Drop a line in the comments section below!

