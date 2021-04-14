Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Quarterback

The acquisition of Carson Wentz in the offseason gives this group a significant boost on paper. Behind him though, the Colts are in need of another arm or two.
Author:
Publish date:

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz in late February, the acquisition addressed a major need following the retirement of Phillip Rivers.

Without that trade, the Colts could have found themselves shopping for a veteran, under-performing arm in free agency like an Andy Dalton or a Mitch Trubisky. Instead, General Manager Chris Ballard knew how big of a need quarterback was and struck while the iron was hot, grabbing Wentz away from Philadelphia, uniting him with Head Coach Frank Reich, and QB Coach Press Taylor, putting Wentz in an advantageous position.

The addition of Wentz gives not only the Colts' roster a significant boost, but the QB room as well, which looks relatively light on paper ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft April 29-May 1.

On the roster: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Jalen Morton

Pre-Draft need: High

Wentz is relatively durable overall, having missed just 8 regular season games in five seasons due to injury. The former 2017 MVP finalist tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2017 season, and then fractured a vertebrae in his back late in the 2018 season.

That said, it's hard to overlook his significant injury history, in terms of seriousness of each injury. Knowing that, the Colts need to have adequate depth behind him, especially if they're trying to compete for a Super Bowl championship in 2021.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, that depth is nowhere near adequate behind Wentz.

Jacob Eason certainly has a number of fans within the Colts' fan base, but the fact is he hasn't even attempted a single pass in an NFL game, preseason included. Now, that's not Eason's fault, considering he was drafted last season in the middle of a pandemic, which canceled preseason games and took away any chance to him to see the field in an NFL setting.

While I understand Eason was behind the 8-ball in 2020, the fact remains he has not taken a single snap in an NFL game, let alone dress for one. It's dangerous – and in my opinion — poor roster management to go into the 2021 season with Eason as your No. 2.

Ballard and the Colts would be wise to kick the tires on someone like veterans Alex Smith, AJ McCarron, Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles or Matt Barkley this late in free agency. Having a guy who has starting experience behind Wentz guards against a possible injury to Wentz, which could significantly hinder the Colts' plans in 2021.

Should the Colts decide to not pick up a veteran signal caller ahead of the NFL Draft, I am of the position that they should take a flier on a QB on Day 3, whether that's Wake Forest's Jamie Newman (who reminds me a ton of Jacoby Brissett), Stanford's Davis Mills, Arkansas' Felipe Franks and Mississippi State's KJ Costello.

Though none of those four names would solidify the QB room behind Wentz for 2021, it would give the Colts yet another talented arm to work with under Reich, Taylor and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Have thoughts on the QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Aug 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) throws a ball during colts training camp at the Farm Bureau Football Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Quarterback

Colts GM Chris Ballard has orchestrated a major rebuild in three years at the helm. Ini1brd 04 23 2019 Star 1 B001 2019 04 22 Img L1367057707 Ballard1 1 1 93of6psc L1367101148 Img L1367057707 Ballard1 1 1 93of6psc
News

Colts Receive Reasonable Offseason Grade from Bleacher Report

Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (left) and Jacob Eason during Colts training camp from their facility in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The event is being held without fans due to restrictions around the coronavirus. Colts Camp Begins
Draft

Colts Could Still Try to Address These Areas During Offseason

Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie scores on an interception return in Sunday's 36-7 home win over the N.Y. Jets.
News

Colts Free-Agent Cornerback Reportedly Visiting Bills

Oct 17, 2020; Knoxville, TN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touchdown after making an interception in the second quarter during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK
Draft

OT, CB Addressed By Colts in NFL.com's 'Ideal' Mock Draft

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns left tackle Samuel Cosmi (52) in the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Land Possible Franchise LT in Bleacher Report Mock Draft

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the \2g\ against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Draft

Finding Colts: Scouting Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Fsu Vs Clemson1011
Draft

Report: Colts Hold Virtual Meeting with Florida State Star Defender