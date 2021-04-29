Horseshoe Huddle
Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Safety

Though the Colts chose not to re-sign a former starting safety in free agency, a few quiet moves by Chris Ballard solidified depth and experience at safety heading into the 2021 season for the franchise.
Author:
Publish date:

As one door closed at safety for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, another door opened as rookie Julian Blackmon stepped into the void that was the injury to Malik Hooker. Blackmon's emergence as a bonafide standout safety in the NFL has the Colts' safety depth chart looking pretty promising moving forward.

The loss of Malik Hooker in free agency certainly hurts from the standpoint that the former first round pick couldn't stay healthy, but now it's Blackmon's job full-time, which could be very lucrative for the Colts.

Opposite him, Khari Willis has emerged as a play-making safety in Matt Eberflus's system, giving the Colts a young safety tandem to build around moving forward.

Add in the addition of veteran safety Sean Davis in free agency, and the retention of special teams ace George Odum on a tender and this group looks pretty strong on paper.

That said, it could use another depth addition in the NFL draft, which Chris Ballard and the Colts will likely explore in the days ahead.

It's hard to overlook the top two though in Blackmon and Willis and think how special that pairing could be.

On the roster: Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, Sean Davis, George Odum, Nick Nelson, Roland Milligan, Ibraheim Campbell

Pre-Draft need: Low

While some analysts believe that the safety position needs a depth upgrade, I am not in that camp at the moment.

Sure, Blackmon and Willis are relatively young and inexperienced, and Odum doesn't give you much defensively. However, Davis can play center field or in the box and brings more than 40 career starts to the table. He's solid depth to have on the roster with his experience and versatility.

That said, it wouldn't shock me if Ballard and Co. make a move to grab a safety in the NFL Draft, one that excels in a centerfield role and can allow the Colts to potentially play three safeties on the field at once and let Blackmon and Willis roam near the line of scrimmage.

Behind the four seemingly locks for the roster, guys like Nelson, Milligan and Campbell won't move the needle and are unlikely to make the roster.

Have thoughts on the safety depth chart for the Colts ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) and teammates celebrate his late game interception in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
