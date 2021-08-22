August 22, 2021
Preparation Plays Key Role in Colts' Rookie Recording First Career Sack

Indianapolis Colts' rookie defensive end Kwity Paye credits practice preparation playing pivotal role leading to his first career sack Saturday night against the Minnesota Vikings. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
It was only a matter of time until Indianapolis Colts' rookie defensive end Kwity Paye found his way into the backfield. 

Paye, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan, has flashed his potential throughout training camp but missed his opportunity to show just what he is in the Colts' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers due to an ankle injury.

He didn't miss Saturday night against the Minnesota Vikings. 

Paye dips and rips right underneath and around Vikings' veteran tackle Rashod Hill to sack quarterback Jake Browning early in the second quarter, showcasing his power, speed and overall athleticism in turning the corner and making the big play. 

For Paye, the rookie said the preparation in practice led to his sack, crediting defensive line coach Brian Baker for the environment he's created. 

"Honestly, I feel like we practice harder than the games so when we were out there, I wasn’t as tired," Paye told reporters following the 12-10 win. "Then I was able to go and actually do my move.

"Early on in the game I was kind of nervous to do my move and as the game went on I got more comfortable and just hit the move and ended up with a sack," Paye added. "...I felt like I came off the ball pretty fast and then from there the tackle gave me one arm and I just slapped it out of there and came around the corner."

The sack of Browning is a sign of things to come with the Michigan product, who was rather raw coming out of college but has shown he's further along than most had anticipated, at least from a pass rush perspective. 

With Paye further along than may anticipated, and guys like DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and Tyquan Lewis holding down the other three starting spots, the Colts' defensive line is looking rather dangerous on paper and on film so far. 

Have thoughts on Kwity Paye's NFL debut Saturday inside U.S. Bank Stadium? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

