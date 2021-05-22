PFF States Colts Have 'Already Let Down' Carson Wentz

After going all in on Carson Wentz this offseason as the next franchise QB, the Indianapolis Colts have already let down the new signal caller, according to one Pro Football Focus analyst.

We're still four months away from the start of the 2021 regular season — which coincides with the Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis — and yet there are some in the national media who believe the Colts have already let down their new signal caller.

According to a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, the Colts have let down Wentz by failing to secure a high-level left tackle, and refusing to go out and get him the necessary weapons to succeed.

“The Colts took a gamble when they traded for Carson Wentz as the successor to Philip Rivers, and while I understand why they did so, that move alone doesn’t mean they can forget about the offense,” Monson writes. “Quarterback will move the needle more than any other move, but they can’t simply switch off and rely on the Midas touch of Frank Reich to breathe new life into Wentz’s career.” “The Colts owe it to Wentz to ensure he is the only variable involved in determining whether he can hang at the NFL level or if his decline was always inevitable after a hot start built on sand. Right now, they have neglected the two biggest issues that will impact his ability to rediscover his best play, and not only is that unfair to Wentz, but it’s undermining the all-in gamble they made on him in the first place.” “The Colts are letting down Wentz as things stand, and the season is just a few months away, leaving few opportunities to right that wrong.”

What exactly are we doing here, Sam?

Sure, the Colts didn't break the bank for Trent Williams in free agency at left tackle, and they certainly didn't trade picks (that they didn't have) for Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens. However, they did acquire quite the bargain at left tackle in Eric Fisher, who surely will recover and regain his form following an Achilles tear in January.

With Fisher on the mend and the unquestioned starter once he's healthy, it's clear the answer at left tackle is already in the building, and he just so happens to be a Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler. What more could Monson want there?

Monson also acts like Sam Tevi is an unrosterable guy in the NFL, which is ridiculous. Tevi has played more than 2,500 snaps in his career at left and right tackle and is more than capable of holding down the fort at left tackle until Fisher is ready to go.

Would Monson feel better if the Colts signed Charles Leno Jr. rather than Fisher? Maybe, but at some point Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard needs to receive some trust and respect from the national media, specifically guys like Monson at PFF.

Outside of the concerns at left tackle, Monson also laments the Colts' failure to acquire a big weapon for Wentz.

Sure, Parris Campbell has struggled to stay healthy but he's an explosive guy when he's on the field. Zach Pascal is no slouch at receiver, and second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is poised for a big breakout season. Add in the return of T.Y. Hilton and it's clear this receiver room is quite deep.

The hot rumor at the moment right now is the Colts being a destination for Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, but that's not happening either, considering the contract Jones carries with him, and the lack of picks available to trade next season for the Colts thanks to the Wentz deal. Should they be punished for not going out and trading for a 32-year-old receiver? No.

Following the draft, guys like Monson can be mad all they want about the failure to use the 54th overall pick on a left tackle or a receiver, but the fact of the matter remains that the Colts and Ballard loved Dayo Odeyingbo and got their guy. How can they be faulted for that?

Simply put, Monson is way off base here. Wentz steps into a terrific situation with high-end talent and experience surrounding him. In fact, the play-making talent around him in Indianapolis is better than what he has had in Philadelphia the last two seasons, as is the offensive line.

The Colts have in no way, shape, or form failed Wentz or anyone else on the 2021 roster, and it's ludicrous from Monson and PFF to suggest otherwise.

