Who Does Daniel Jeremiah Think the Colts Can Find to Be Their Franchise LT in the Draft?

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah had his annual pre-draft conference call with the media on Tuesday. He explained what the Indianapolis Colts can do at left tackle in the draft, and dished on all of the good, bad and the ugly in this year's class.

Every year, fans and local media alike debate for months which positions their team may prioritize in the NFL Draft, and which players may fit best.

This week, we got a little clarity on those topics relating to not only the Indianapolis Colts but the entire NFL when NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah gave his annual pre-draft conference call.

During his incredibly generous two-hour call, Jeremiah touched on a number of topics relating to this year's draft, but perhaps most importantly for Colts fans were his thoughts on how they can acquire their franchise left tackle.

Here are some of the quick hits.

The Colts can find their franchise left tackle at 21: The Colts were forced to begin their search for their new long-term left tackle when 10-year veteran Anthony Castonzo retired following the season.

It's highly unlikely that they find more than a stopgap option in free agency, as most options are either too old, too expensive, or just simply not good enough to be considered the long-term answer.

It makes the most sense to sign a cheap, dependable veteran in free agency and then look for the long-term answer in the draft.

When asked by The Indy Star's Jim Ayello if the Colts are able to find that player where they currently sit at No. 21 who could start right away or if they'd need to trade up, Jeremiah explained that the Colts indeed can find their man at 21.

No, I think there's some options there. Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech is interesting, who I think some teams will view him as a guard. Played left tackle there at Virginia Tech. He's got really, really strong upper body. He can latch and control guys, powerful guy. He's really good in the run game. To me, I think he'd be an interesting one. Tevin Jenkins is 6'6", 350 pounds out of Oklahoma State. He's a fun one to study. Just a real tough, physical, kind of a violent player. And you look at the way they want to run the ball there in Indianapolis, he could fit in there, as well. Jalen Mayfield is some — I think teams are split on him. I liked him, out of Michigan. Played right tackle there. His tape is a little bit up and down, but he's got a lot of athletic ability and just needs to be a little bit more consistent, but there's a lot to work with. Those guys to me would be interesting options that I think could have a chance to step right into the lineup and plug and play.

Above, Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw (#77) leads a convoy down the field for the long touchdown, making multiple blocks along the way. Jeremiah thinks Darrisaw is an option for the Colts at No. 21.

This will be a draft unlike any other: Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a huge role in sports over the last year, and that continues into this year's draft cycle.

There is no traditional Combine, instead, players are doing workouts and pro days. Teams are meeting with most players virtually, and in many cases have not seen players on the field in one or two seasons.

This will be a draft heavily dictated by the tape, and teams' own individual thoughts on players.

Jeremiah explains how groupthink normally influences a lot of decisions, but now teams will need to rely on their own evaluations.

Teams are also more likely to play it safe with their picks this year rather than taking big risks on players they've been unable to fully vet.

Very unique this year with watching tape of some guys from 2019, some players you've got to go back to 2018. They might have been injured in 2019 and opted out of 2020. It's been a challenge trying to get some of the information from the schools, as well, with the scouts not being on the road as much, really just kind of going to games... Groupthink is a real thing. When you get scouts that pal around together, we all — we go to the same schools and you'd be at the same places watching the same players. Everybody ends up talking and you kind of end up getting some consensus on some players, and that also takes place when coaches and players and personnel guys get together at the Combine and the All-Star games. We had the Senior Bowl, but there was no East-West game, there was no Combine, so there's just been less gathering. I think in some ways it's better because you get individual evaluations, but I can't remember more variance just talking to buddies around the league about specific players where the orders are so wildly different, and to me, that's what makes it fun. I think a lot of teams that I've talked to have really tried to shrink their draft board more so than years past.New England was famous for that, where most teams would have 150 players on their draft board, New England would only have 75, 80 guys. Like these guys are the guys that fit us. Maybe we pick them a little early but we know them and we're comfortable with those guys. More teams I think this year are doing that. There's going to be some teams that are aggressive and gamble on guys they don't have as much information on and swing for the fences, but those are the teams that are very secure in their jobs. I think if you're in a situation where you've got to nail this thing, I think teams are going to be aiming for doubles, not home runs.

Wide receivers and offensive linemen are deep: Just like last year, this is a loaded class of wide receiver and offensive linemen, particularly tackles.

Considering the Colts need both positions, it's convenient to know that this draft class puts less pressure on finding fixes through free agency.

Last year's receivers were top-heavy and had depth, and this year is pretty similar. Whether your team needs a big-bodied, contested-catch receiver, a speedster, or someone who can do everything, this year's got it.

As for the offensive line, although he would rank last year's top tackles above this year's, Jeremiah still really likes the class. Particularly, he couldn't say enough good things about Northwestern's Rashawn Slater and his positional flexibility, and USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker, who he thinks is one of the cleaner players in the draft and a potential perennial All-Pro guard.

Another year of a deep wide receiver talent pool. I like where we are with the offensive line position, as well, with a lot of depth... To me (his top receiver) it would be Ja'Marr Chase just because of everything he can do. I think a lot of times when you're watching receivers, you see guys with — guys that can win with separation and quickness and you see guys that can win with physicality and kind of contested catches. When you watch him at LSU in 2019, you see examples of both, where he can separate from people off the line of scrimmage, he can separate at the top of his route. He plays big to go up and get the football, and then after the catch he gives you that strength and physicality to break tackles. He's to me the best receiver in the draft. I can't imagine that he would be there, but man, that would be a home run pick for the Lions if he was. And then I wouldn't have any issues with the other two, either, from Alabama. I think it's kind of a flavor thing with Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Waddle gives you a little bit more juice, but DeVonta Smith plays plenty fast, as well. DeVonta Smith, is a pristine route runner. He obviously as everybody knows is real thin. He is really long armed and can go up and get it as well. I just thought what you get after the catch with some of the shiftiness and then just the home run speed with Waddle is why I ended up with Waddle over Smith.

Above, LSU wide receiver JaMarr Chase shows off one of his best attributes, which is looking for yards after the catch. He is Jeremiah's WR1.

Defensive tackle is not: Luckily for the Colts, although they could always use more depth at the position behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, they do not need a starting defensive tackle.

According to Jeremiah, this is one of the least-inspiring defensive tackle groups in recent memory.

It's probably one of the worst defensive tackle groups that we've had in the last decade. It's just not very good. I think there's a good chance we don't see a defensive tackle go in the first round. I would say just talking to people around the league, Christian Barmore is probably the one who's got a chance. I like Levi Onwuzurike from Washington, but when it's all said and done, I think he goes in the second round. So it's not a great year for defensive tackles.

Teams that want cornerbacks better hurry: A position the Colts do need to focus on is a corner, and it appears that teams like them better hurry to get one early in the draft if they want a stud.

I think we're going to see four guys kind of separate from the pack. So you're going to have Farley (Caleb), you're going to have Surtain (Patrick). Those are going to be the top two. I think there's a little bit of a gap between those guys and then you get to Jaycee Horn. I think Greg Newsome is kind of quickly closing that space with Jaycee Horn to the fact where I wouldn't be shocked if Newsome ended up going ahead of him. I think it's those four guys, and to me, there's a little bit of a dropoff where you have some more questions on the guys after that big four... That's a really good group of corners in Round 2. And then after that, it really starts to drop off on my list. For those teams looking for corners, they're going to all go, so you'd better get on that ride early in the first or second round.

NFL will still make sure teams get medical evaluations on players: One of the biggest factors for teams when evaluating players are their medical reports, which are often obtained in Indianapolis during the Combine or by team doctors themselves.

Jeremiah revealed that, although there is no traditional Combine this year, 150 players will still be making their way to Indy for medical evaluations.

Some other players will have their medicals gathered through remote screenings and meetings.

I know from a general manager level they're always going to have issues when they don't have all the medical information that they would like. The way I understand it on the medical stuff, (it) sounds like 150 players are going to go to Indy for physicals sometime in April. The rest of these guys are going to be doing physicals locally, and then kind of like tele-doc-type stuff. That's different from getting your own doctors looking at all these guys, and then if you have any issues or questions or maybe it's a non-Combine guy. You can fly that guy in for one of your visits and get another look at him. There's always going to be some GMs that are always going to be a little bit restless and a little bit uncomfortable on the medical front.

Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis reminds Jeremiah of Darius Leonard: Jeremiah was asked if there was a player in this class who might be picked outside the top-10 but could still have a Rookie of the Year-type impact, and he had an answer that should be interesting to Colts fans.

If you're asking me for somebody that's going to go outside the top 10 that I think could be a Rookie of the Year-type impact, I'll go to Kentucky and I'll go to the linebacker because Jamin Davis, who is listed at 6'4", 234 pounds, again, I keep telling you guys what these guys are listed at because we have no verified numbers on any of them. He looks so much like Darius Leonard when you study him, and you saw the impact that Darius Leonard had as a rookie coming in the second round.



I think this kid is going to find his way in the first round once he gets to the pro day and people get a chance to really put their eyes on him. But he's just got some wow plays with his range, with his ability again in pass coverage.



You watch the Tennessee game, that kid has got an 85-yard pick-six in that game. He covers tight ends all over the field. He's quick to trigger. He's got really good eyes. So he's somebody that — I mean, I didn't honestly know who he was during the fall.



Nobody had said anything to me about him, and then you're kind of going through and watching on tape and this guy just jumps off the screen. I did find out from a couple buddies in the league, yeah, they weren't trying to get that one out, but you can't hide how athletic that kid is. He'd be somebody I think has got like legitimate Rookie of the Year-type ability that you don't hear talked about in the top half of the first round.

