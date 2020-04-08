Relive Colts Memories Through Weekly Series Based on Stories Shared in '100 Things Colts Fans' Book

INDIANAPOLIS — Remember when in the cover of a snowy 1984 night the Mayflower vans moved the Colts franchise from Baltimore to Indianapolis?

Or how about the stories shared by such Colts legends as Raymond Berry, Geno Marchetti and Lenny Moore?

In more recent times, everyone knows that quarterback Peyton Manning was one of the all-time greats, but did you know he also belongs in the prankster hall of fame?

Memories will be rekindled in a weekly AllColts.com series starting Thursday based on the book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die, which delves into the history of the franchise with memorable tales from those most closely connected to the team. The foreword for this 2013 release (Triumph Books) is by Colts owner Jim Irsay, who was asked what the horseshoe meant to him.

There are stories about so many Colts favorites, from those who wore the uniform in Baltimore to more current times in the Hoosier State.

Did you know that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick actually started out as a Baltimore Colts intern on Ted Marchibroda’s staff? Yeah, Marchibroda sure did. He referred to the current Colts’ nemesis as “Billy.”

The morning after the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami, players were surprised when boarding the bus to see offensive guard Ryan Lilja wearing his helmet. The story behind that is quite entertaining.

Jim Harbaugh shares his thoughts on the “Let ‘Er Rip” days when he quarterbacked the Colts to the AFC Championship Game in 1996.

And how could anyone forget when the winless Colts were so bad that “Current Affair” came to town to feature Bob Kevoian and Tom Griswold from “The Bob & Tom Show” after they came up with the billboard-adopted slogan “No Trim Until The Colts Win” in 1991.

There’s plenty of memories in the book that will make for entertaining reading, and as the author, I’ll share through video the back stories on some of those chapters as well as personal memories from such experiences as the Colts winning Super Bowl XLI in Miami.