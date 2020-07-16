Remembering Best Moments in Zoom Calls with Indianapolis Colts Rookies

INDIANAPOLIS — As NFL teams near the report date for training camp on July 28th, here's a look back at the Indianapolis Colts’ nine players selected in April’s NFL draft.

Each chatted the media via Zoom video conference calls. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., running back Jonathan Taylor, offensive guard Danny Pinter, and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon had two remote conversations.

The communication process began with the serious-minded Pittman setting a tone with, “I just can’t wait to get to work.”

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Second round, 34th overall selection

The Colts needed a wide receiver with size. Pittman is the son of NFL running back Michael Pittman, so he’s got polish and NFL-ready skills to go with his 6-4 and 233-pound frame. A Colts scout said he never saw Pittman lose a one-on-one matchup in practice.

His humble grasp of this situation, realizing it’s all about making the most of a life-long dream to play in the NFL, was evident in his second conference call on June 17th.

“You have to be confident, but you can’t be – I say you have to be confidently quiet,” Pittman said. “You have to be confident enough to make the plays, but when a vet says something you have to be confident enough to take that constructive criticism and you have to know your place. That’s something that my dad taught me. It’s something that makes sense to me. I don’t really take it as, ‘He’s trying to embarrass me.’ I just take it like, ‘He’s treating me like he treats every other rookie.’ Don’t get in your feelings and be quietly confident.”

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor

Second round, 41st overall selection

When the Colts moved up three spots to select Taylor, they added a powerful Wisconsin running back who immediately distinguished himself for his smarts and recognition of the team he was joining.

Taylor’s first question in an April 25th call pertained to what it means to join a Colts rushing offense that ranked seventh in the NFL in 2019. The rookie fisher didn’t hesitate to express his appreciation for All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson.

“I’m truly excited,” Taylor said. “I mean I’ve played against Quenton Nelson. We’ve seen him from the sidelines so we know what kind of beast that he is and I think one of biggest things is understanding is he’s a monster, he’s a baller. We’ve even watched clips of him in our meeting room sometimes when we’re with the o-line going over protection meetings and just how to actually dominate an opponent. It’s just going to be an awesome feeling knowing that you have guys upfront that take pride in beating the man in front of them.”

Utah safety Julian Blackmon

Third round, 85th overall selection

Although he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear that required surgery, the Colts were sold on Blackmon’s skills and assured him not to worry about the knee injury and just focus on his rehabilitation. A former cornerback who converted to safety for his final year in college, Blackmon brings the kind of range and speed to the back line that the Colts covet.

And much like other players in this class, he leads by example. He was asked about leadership in his April call.

“Definitely, but a thing with leadership with me is I am more of a person who likes to do things before I start talking,” Blackmon said. “I like to get to know people before I start calling them out because I feel like you can’t really call somebody out if you don’t know them. I like to connect with my guys so I can be able to be like, ‘Hey, you need to be doing this.’ So they don’t take it the wrong way, so to speak. So I think for me, I’d rather just go out and show what I can do so these guys can say, ‘He can play.’ Then once they can see what I can do that’s when the leadership comes.”

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason

Fourth round, 122nd overall selection

The surprise of the Colts draft in the eyes of many was when general manager Chris Ballard couldn’t pass on the strong-armed talent of Eason, who was initially projected as high as the late first round but saw his draft stock fall because of reported character concerns.

Eason, who will compete with Chad Kelly for the No. 3 quarterback slot behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, was asked about longtime ESPN analyst Chris Mortensen’s report about character issues.

“I think everyone is entitled to their own opinions,” Eason said. “It’s football and in today’s society there is a lot of media around it and hey, you know my job is to go in there, prove those stories are false and go in there and learn from a great coaching staff and get in there with an outstanding team. I’m going to go in there as soon as this virus is calmed down and go in there and compete my nuts off, go in there and prove myself as a workhorse and a leader and a good football player. They can say all they want but the truth of the matter is I’m going to be a person to go in there and prove them wrong.”

Ball State offensive guard Danny Pinter

Fifth round, 149th overall selection

Ballard used the word “love” to describe his affinity for Pinter, who will make the transition from being a Mid-American Conference offensive tackle to an NFL offensive guard and reserve center. That Colts liked his versatility and needed to bolster O-line depth.

Pinter was thrilled to be joining the NFL team not far from his college home in Muncie, Ind. He stayed with his brother in Yorktown, Ind., during virtual offseason training activities. Although the remote routine was unexpected, Pinter reiterated in June that being in the NFL is all about making adjustments.

“At the end of the day, you’re still all working together and you’re working for the same goals,” he said. “So I think that that still carries over whether it’s virtually or not. I’ve just been trying to – you know they say, ‘Be seen, not heard,’ as a rookie. That’s certainly how I’ve been carrying myself and just trying to be on top of my game for what I can do, answering questions. Those guys have a great chemistry and it’s a great group of guys, so they’re welcoming.”

Penn State defensive tackle Rob Windsor

Sixth round, 193rd overall selection

The Colts liked Windsor’s technique, particularly in hand-to-hand combat, as he continually made plays as a Big Ten overachiever. While some draft analysts considered him undersized at 6-4 and 290, Windsor said he doesn’t anticipate adding much weight to play the position because the Colts coveted him for his quickness and ability to penetrate.

“I think my intensity sometimes overshadows some of my other traits like my athleticism and my technique, which is one thing that the Colts were definitely attracted to about my game,” Windsor said. “But I think (my) motor is the most obvious thing that pops off the screen.”

He’s used to flying under the proverbial radar, which is motivation.

“At some point in my career,” Windsor said, “I’m going to break through and I don’t think I will have that talk anymore about being under the radar.”

Massachusetts cornerback/kick returner Isaiah Rodgers

Sixth round, 211th overall selection

He prepared to be a pro by working out with cousin Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, whom Rodgers credited with making him ready. While undersized as a cover guy at 5-10 and 170 pounds, what stands out about Rodgers is his blazing speed. He made scouts the notice with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash.

As much as the Colts appreciated his ball skills as a cornerback, they see that speed translating to becoming an excellent NFL returner. Rodgers wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, so he did the workout to get noticed. And running that 40-yard dash did that.

“Yeah, it definitely sparked that day when we released the video,” he said. “Teams were calling in and out, trying to get to the video or just see if it’s actually true. We had an ex-NFL scout also run it, so they knew it was validated to be facts. I would say it blew up after that.”

Washington wide receiver Dezmon Patmon

Sixth round, 212th overall selection

Before coming to Indianapolis, Patmon joined Pittman and Eason — Pac-12 rivals who were now teammates — for throwing sessions in California. Like Pittman, Patmon brings size to the position at 6-4 and 225. Unlike Pittman, Patmon is still learning how to play big, so to speak.

The Colts saw playmaking potential in the raw prospect, and will look to coach him up. Patmon is a California native who played his high school football in San Diego, so he grew up with an appreciation for his new quarterback, 38-year-old Philip Rivers. Patmon was among the first players participating in throwing sessions when Rivers relocated to Indy.

“He’s been in the league since I was probably in elementary school, so it’s pretty cool,” Patmon said. “Phil, he’s obviously done his thing for X-amount of years (16). He’s a future Hall-of-Famer, so it’s great catching passes from him. He’s my new quarterback so it’s great going out there and getting that chemistry.”

Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow

Sixth round, 213th overall selection

He’s looking to follow the family tradition of walking on at Michigan and then making it in the NFL. Glasgow’s two older brothers, Graham and Ryan, play for the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals.

While undersized by NFL linebacker standards at 6-1 and 226 pounds, Glasgow initially distinguished himself in college as a special-teams playmaker. And he could be an ideal fit to become a leader in that area for the Colts.

“I mean my oldest brother kind of started it out and he was able to grind through it,” Glasgow said. “Both of my brothers kind of went through it at the same time being only a year apart. My parents and grandparents really set us up with that mentality. My parents worked very hard at their jobs to put us into a good situation to go to a good high school, to go to a great college, to be able to take a walk-on spot at the University of Michigan and being able to help us pay for tuition and not be afraid to go to that type of school both athletically and academically to be able to chase our dreams. They gave us the opportunity. Both my brothers have capitalized on it and I’ve capitalized on it. I hope to continue to take the opportunity that they gave me and run with it.”

