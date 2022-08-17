Skip to main content

Report: Colts' Drew Ogletree Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season

Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree has reportedly suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season.
An exciting, promising season is unfortunately over before it could begin.

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree suffered a non-contact knee injury on Wednesday in 7-on-7 drills during the team's joint practices with the Detroit Lions. While he lay on the field being looked at by trainers, head coach Frank Reich and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Dezmon Patmon surrounded Ogletree, lending their support and encouragement.

After practice, Reich said that it "didn't look good" and "looked significant." An MRI was scheduled, and now, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, it has been discovered that Ogletree suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the knee.

"#Colts TE Andrew Ogletree suffered a torn ACL, per source," Pelissero tweeted. "Brutal break after his standout camp."

Ogletree was a sixth-round pick by the Colts in this year's draft, selected out of Youngstown State with the 192nd-overall pick.

Most people assumed Ogletree would be the Colts' fourth tight end entering training camp but he quickly ascended and transformed the narrative about what his rookie season could be. He routinely made difficult catches in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, displaying strong hands and concentration as well as an ability to pick up yards after the catch.

Outside of (and perhaps including) Mo Alie-Cox, Ogletree appeared to be the Colts' most exciting tight end in camp.

The tight end group will now primarily be made up of Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and fellow rookie Jelani Woods.

What did you think? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

