Colts Free-Agent OL Visited Bills

Report: Colts Free-Agent OL Le'Raven Clark Visited Bills

Colts free-agent offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark reportedly took a visit to the Bills this week.
Another Indianapolis Colts free agent may be moving on to a new team.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Colts free-agent offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark recently took a visit to the Buffalo Bills.

Drafted in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, Clark was a serviceable fill-in lineman for the Colts who earned a new one-year deal from the team leading into the 2020 season.

He started 3-of-12 games for the Colts last year — two at left tackle and one at right tackle — before succumbing to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 13.

According to Pro Football Focus, in those 12 games (148 snaps), Clark accounted for 10 pressures allowed on the quarterback, including 7 hurries, 2 hits, and 1 sack. He finished with a single-season career-low grade of 49.1.

Versatility has been Clark's calling card throughout his time with the Colts, as he has started six games at left tackle, five at right guard, and four at right tackle.

During his five years in Indianapolis, Clark started 15 of the 47 games in which he appeared, allowing 54 total pressures, including 38 hurries, 10 hits, and 6 sacks.

Clark's visit to Buffalo is the latest sign that he likely may not be returning to the Colts. While he provided depth for them along the offensive line — particularly at tackle — the Colts have signed tackles Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport as well as guard Chris Reed all along the line this offseason.

Should the Colts attempt to re-sign Clark? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

