Report: Colts Sign Veteran Safety

With a clear need for depth at safety, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard landed the veteran safety in free agency on a one-year deal

Chris Ballard continues to shop in the bargain section, grabbing NFL veterans with a ton of experience on the cheap.

On Thursday, Ballard struck again, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis to a one-year deal. Terms of the one-year deal were not announced.

Davis, a former second-round pick in 2016 out of Maryland, started 42 games in Pittsburgh, appearing in 64 career games.

The former Terrapin started 40 games in his first three seasons before getting hurt in Week 1 of 2019, missing the entire season. His injury ultimately led to the Steelers trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick, which essentially put Davis out of a job.

Following four years in Pittsburgh, Davis signed with the Washington Football Team during the 2020 off-season, but was released in training camp before then circling back with the Steelers, where he started the final game of the season and played more than 200 snaps on special teams.

Throughout his career, Davis has struggled with consistency when it comes to tackling, but seems to have turned that around in 2020, posting a career-best 85.0 grade in the tackling department, according to Pro Football Focus.

At best, Davis will provide depth at both free and strong safety for the Colts, and will provide a veteran presence on special teams. It's an easy move to make this late in free agency, especially when you consider grabbing a veteran with more than 3,500 career snaps.

Have thoughts on the signing of Sean Davis? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.