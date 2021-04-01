Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

Report: Colts Sign Veteran Safety Sean Davis

With a clear need for depth at safety, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard landed the veteran safety in free agency on a one-year deal
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Ballard continues to shop in the bargain section, grabbing NFL veterans with a ton of experience on the cheap.

On Thursday, Ballard struck again, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis to a one-year deal. Terms of the one-year deal were not announced.

Davis, a former second-round pick in 2016 out of Maryland, started 42 games in Pittsburgh, appearing in 64 career games.

The former Terrapin started 40 games in his first three seasons before getting hurt in Week 1 of 2019, missing the entire season. His injury ultimately led to the Steelers trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick, which essentially put Davis out of a job.

Following four years in Pittsburgh, Davis signed with the Washington Football Team during the 2020 off-season, but was released in training camp before then circling back with the Steelers, where he started the final game of the season and played more than 200 snaps on special teams.

Throughout his career, Davis has struggled with consistency when it comes to tackling, but seems to have turned that around in 2020, posting a career-best 85.0 grade in the tackling department, according to Pro Football Focus.

At best, Davis will provide depth at both free and strong safety for the Colts, and will provide a veteran presence on special teams. It's an easy move to make this late in free agency, especially when you consider grabbing a veteran with more than 3,500 career snaps.

Have thoughts on the signing of Sean Davis? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Dec 31, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) reacts on the field against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Colts Sign Veteran Safety

USATSI_15177411
News

Colts Reportedly Signing Free-Agent Veteran Guard

USATSI_12247871
News

The Colts Still Have a Few Needs to Address This Offseason

USATSI_15178513
News

Colts Re-Sign Key Reserve Defensive End

USATSI_12590605
News

Colts to Have League's Most Cap Space Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

Caption: Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Two-Round PFF Mock Draft Has Colts Addressing WR, S

USATSI_13339686
News

Experts Reveal Who the Colts Should Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (March 31)

USATSI_15192795
News

WATCH: Colts All-Pro DT Wrecks Linemen and Quarterbacks Alike