Colts Reportedly Signing Free-Agent Veteran Guard

The Colts are reportedly signing free-agent guard Chris Reed to a one-year deal.

After last season, the Indianapolis Colts needed more depth along the offensive line, and they are working to rectify that in 2021.

The team is signing free-agent guard Chris Reed to a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Tom Peliserro.

Reed (6'5", 310, 28 years old) most recently played for the Carolina Panthers, where he started 7-of-14 games for them at left guard in 2020.

According to Pro Football Focus, in 892 snaps Reed earned a grade of 63.0 — including 67.2 in run blocking and 54.5 in pass blocking — and was flagged for three penalties.

Reed allowed 19 total quarterback pressures in the passing game, including 16 hurries, 2 hits, and 1 sack.

He was an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2015 who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he stayed through 2018. Reed then moved to the Miami Dolphins in 2019, who waived him in December before being claimed by the Panthers.

During his career, Reed has started 23-of-47 games and has played 1,722 snaps primarily at left guard, right guard, and big tight end.

He has allowed 46 total pressures, including 32 hurries, 8 sacks, and 6 hits.

This move appears to be a depth signing for the Colts behind Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski.

Reed will likely compete for a role alongside Joey Hunt, Jake Eldrenkamp, Sam Jones, and Danny Pinter.

